The ITV soap, Emmerdale, usually airs every weeknight at 7.30pm, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

However, this week, the usual Emmerdale schedule has had to change.

So, when is Emmerdale on this week?

Emmerdale’s schedule has changed this week due to the football fixtures.

Monday and Wednesday’s episode of Emmerdale will air at the usual time of 7.30pm for half an hour.

However, unfortunately, there won’t be an episode on Tuesday.

Thursday’s episode will also follow the usual schedule, airing at 7.30pm for one hour.

Making up for Tuesday’s loss, Friday’s episode will also air at 7.30pm but for one hour too.

What is happening in this week’s Emmerdale?

Nicola’s devastated

Nicola’s angry (Credit: ITV)

Nicola is left devastated when she is informed that Naomi might get let off lightly for the attack.

She heads to take action herself and confronts Charles in the street.

If he doesn’t help her punish Naomi, then she’ll end his and Manpreet’s careers.

Whilst Nicola later begs Naomi to be honest with the police, she won’t give in to Nicola’s wrath.

Nicola’s left frustrated.

Will she be able to get justice?

Nate ends things (Credit: ITV)

Nate ends things with Naomi

Begging Naomi to tell the truth about the attack, Nate is stuck as to what to do.

Naomi won’t open up to him and keeps lying.

With this, he decides to end things.

Naomi tells him that she isn’t the person she was at the attack.

Later, after having time to process things, Nate thinks that he may have acted irrationally.

Will he give Naomi a second chance?

Sandra swaps Liv’s drink! (Credit: ITV)

Sandra meddles

Sandra’s still trying to break Liv and Vinny up.

She starts prompting Gabby to ask Vinny about his sex life despite knowing that Liv is asexual.

Later, in The Woolpack, she swaps Liv’s non-alcoholic drink for an alcoholic one.

As she takes a sip, Liv starts worrying that she’s going to slip back into drinking again.

Vinny’s furious with Liv for not telling him about the drink.

Pretending to comfort her daughter, Sandra suggests that Liv go on a holiday abroad with her.

Will Liv see Sandra’s true colours?

Faith thinks Cain is Shadrach (Credit: ITV)

Faith loses control

Starting off the week by stealing a chameleon from the vets, Faith tries to please her grandchildren.

However, when the reptile escapes, Chas and Cain and furious.

They won’t let her look after Sarah and Kyle alone, leaving her devastated.

Later, Faith makes a big decision and decides on a DNR, also wanting Cain to have lasting power of attorney.

As Cain goes over his mum’s dying wishes, she gets confused and thinks he is Shadrach.

As she starts attacking him with a frying pan, has Faith lost control?

Al confesses his love (Credit: ITV)

Al makes a confession

After spending the night with Chas, Al confesses that he loves her.

Chas is shocked and makes a run for it.

However, later on, Al tells her that he meant what he said.

Realising that the affair is getting serious, Chas starts to realise that she might love Al back.

Is this the end for Chas and Paddy?

Mack’s guilty (Credit: ITV)

Mack tells Nate his secret

After getting a message from his one-night stand, Mack’s guilt is at breaking point.

Over drinks with Nate, Mack tells him that he’s cheated on Charity with another villager.

Nate’s left gobsmacked.

Will he keep his friend’s secret quiet?

Millie’s coming back! (Credit: ITV)

Clemmie’s unsettled

Millie’s coming back into Kim’s life, but Clemmie isn’t feeling too sure about it.

Are things changing too quickly for Clemmie?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

