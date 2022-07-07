Emmerdale fans convinced they know who attacked Nicola

Emmerdale fans think they have figured out who was involved in Nicola King’s attack.

Last month Nicola was attacked by a group of girls in a car park after leaving a bar.

She ended up in hospital and has been struggling with PTSD, but fans think that Charles‘s daughter Naomi may have been involved.

Nicola was attacked by a group of girls, while one girl watched (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Nicola attacked

In the attack scenes, Nicola was approached by a group of five girls.

They began insulting her before rummaging through her bag.

They took her driver’s licence and saw a picture of Nicola’s children, leaving her fearful they would come back to the village to hurt her again.

After throwing her keys, one of the girls proceeded to push Nicola to the ground before kicking her.

One of the other girls filmed the attack, but in the background another girl appeared to be behind a pillar watching the assault.

As the girls ran off, the girl who appeared to be watching the attack came up to Nicola and apologised.

She was wearing gold and white shoes and blue jeans, but her face wasn’t revealed.

One girl apologised to Nicola (Credit: ITV)

Fans convinced they know who attacked Nicola

In this week’s scenes, Charles was worried to learn that his daughter, Naomi, who he had never actually met before, was missing.

After Marcus found a picture of her, Charles set out to see if he could find her.

He found her in the pub that she worked at with a group of her friends.

Fans think Naomi could be the girl who apologised to Nicola (Credit: ITV)

Her boss got annoyed as she was meant to be working, but instead she was celebrating with her friends.

However one fan noticed that one of Naomi’s friends looked very similar to one of the girls who was involved in Nicola’s attack.

Someone said something about last night’s Emmerdale which I think makes sense. In Naomi’s first scene, her friend in the pub looked very similar to the person who attacked Nicola. I think Naomi was there and she was the one who apologised! #Emmerdale @emmerdale pic.twitter.com/RqJk7TTSHq — Westie (@Wee_Westie29) July 6, 2022

Fans have started to wonder if Naomi was the girl who apologised to Nicola after the attack.

Naomi will turn out to be one of the girls who attacked Nicola, won’t she? #Emmerdale — Clover (@HawthorneAcre) July 5, 2022

#Emmerdale will Naomi be this gobby when police pick her up for that cowardly attack on Nicola? 🤬🤬🤬 — Bobby Dazzler (@unsworth1live) July 6, 2022

#emmerdale I knew the gold trainers girl would definitely be back/ come to the village! I bet it's Naomi and Nicola will recognise her trainers 😱 pic.twitter.com/CQ92N6ZDM4 — The Other Me (@lalavie444) July 5, 2022

Could Naomi have been involved with Nicola’s attack? What are your theories?

