Emmerdale spoilers for next week reveal Belle sees Chas and Al sharing an intimate moment.

She confronts Chas, but will Belle expose her affair?

Al and Chas go to a hotel (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Chas and Al’s affair

Over the last few weeks Chas Dingle has been cheating on her husband Paddy with Al Chapman.

Although they agreed their relationship was only physical, it has become clear they’ve developed feelings for each other.

Last week Chas left Marlon and Rhona’s wedding reception to go and see Al, missing Paddy’s best man speech.

The two were spending time at Al’s house when Cain came in to pick up his son’s tablet.

Chas managed to hide and they avoided being caught by Chas’s brother.

As they cuddled, Chas admitted that she wanted to stay. The two soon confessed that they wanted each other.

When she returned to the pub, she apologised to Paddy for missing his speech.

But when Paddy tried to dance with Chas, she told him she was feeling unwell. It became clear she’s got feelings for Al.

However it looks like they’re secret might not be a secret for much longer when Belle spots them together.

Belle sees Al and Chas kiss (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Belle catches Chas and Al

Next week Chas and Al secretly go to a hotel to sleep together.

Afterwards they share an emotional moment and it’s clear that their relationship is becoming emotional as well as physical.

However as they leave the hotel they have no idea that Belle is nearby.

Belle confronts Chas (Credit: ITV)

She’s stunned when she sees Al and Chas share a passionate kiss.

The next day, she makes the decision to confront them both. She reveals that she saw them at the hotel and knows about the affair, leaving Chas and Al mortified.

Will Chas convince Belle to keep her secret? Or will Belle expose their affair?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

