Emmerdale fans think they know who Mack slept with after spotting a clue earlier in last night’s episode (Thursday, September 1).

After an argument with his girlfriend Charity, Mack ended up in bed with another woman.

It was not revealed who this mystery woman was, but fans think they may have spotted a clue.

Mack and Charity had an argument (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Mack cheats on Charity

Recently Mack and Charity were left devastated after finding out Charity’s pregnancy was ectopic and they would lose their baby.

This week Mack tried to cheer Charity up by booking them both on a wellness retreat. But it wasn’t quite what Mack expected it to be.

After leaving their meditation session, they began kissing and Charity was worried about them being intimate after losing their baby.

Mack told her he was interested in trying for another baby, however this upset Charity.

She told him to go scatter his seed elsewhere before storming off and it seems like he took her words literally.

Mack slept with another woman (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans spot massive clue as to who Mack slept earlier in episode

As Charity opened up to Mack’s sister Moira, she realised she didn’t have to rule out ever having more children.

Charity tried to call Mack, but viewers saw he was in bed with another woman.

It wasn’t revealed who it was, however fans think they know who it could be.

Fans think Mack slept with Chloe (Credit: ITV)

Earlier in the episode, Chloe Harris made her first appearance after a few weeks off-screen.

She appeared in a scene which saw Gabby and Amelia talking in The Hide.

As Amelia was clearly upset, Chloe went to check on her.

Now fans think this could be a clue that Mack slept with Chloe.

I think it's Chloe in bed with Mack, mainly cos the character has been on a back burner since the Noah storyline #Emmerdale — Doreen Morfitt (@penniless_poet) September 1, 2022

God knows who Mac has copped off with. Probably Chloe as we actually saw her face tonight. It better not be Belle after she’s JUST told Chas how awful cheating is #Emmerdale — Jess (@ifeelflames) September 1, 2022

Ordinarily I would agree but it’s just to obvious — L 💫 ♊️ (@TVMusings22) September 1, 2022

Won't be the Belle the lecture she's given Chas for cheating. My bet Chloe #emmerdale — Catherine (@Noahsmummy2017) September 1, 2022

Who do you think Mack cheated with?

