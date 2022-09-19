When is EastEnders back on? Everything you need to know

EastEnders usually airs on BBC One on Monday evenings, however tonight (Monday, September 19) the soap will not air.

The soaps have been taken off air as today is the day of Queen Elizabeth II‘s funeral.

When is EastEnders back on?

When is EastEnders back on?

EastEnders will return to screens tomorrow evening (Tuesday, September 20).

The episode that was originally going to air tonight will be on tomorrow evening on BBC One at 7.30pm.

The BBC soap will also air at 7.30pm on Wednesday (September 21). To catch up on the week, two episodes of EastEnders will air on Thursday (September 22).

The first episode will air at 7.30pm, followed immediately by the second episode at 8pm.

EastEnders will be on tomorrow evening (Credit: BBC)

Spoilers: What happens in tomorrow’s episode?

Janine surprises Mick with a day trip, but it clashes with the day of Linda‘s brief.

Realising she will benefit from Linda doing well in court, Janine suggests he goes with Linda. But Janine appears to be slightly unwell.

Meanwhile Linda’s hopes are dashed.

When Sonia turns up with an unwell Scarlett, Janine is convinced they have the same bug.

However as Janine looks after her daughter, Janine suddenly faints.

Sonia goes with Janine to the hospital and they’re both shocked to learn that Janine is pregnant.

Frankie is offered an exciting new opportunity (Credit: BBC)

In The Vic, Frankie tells Shirley that the girl she has been helping at school will be moving to Scotland.

She reveals that the family have invited her to join them there. What will Frankie do?

Denzel spots Tommy and Nugget teasing Amy as she walks through the market.

But when he asks Nugget to leave Amy alone, Nugget ignores Denzel.

Jean offers Alfie to move in with her (Credit: BBC)

Jean makes Alfie an offer

Meanwhile Alfie is still in Walford and he sets up a stall next to Billy‘s in an attempt to raffle off his boat.

Kat is not happy that he’s sticking around. Alfie tells her that this is part of his plan to win her back.

But despite shutting him down, she can’t help but smile as she watches him back in action.

As Alfie’s raffle starts to gain momentum, it is stopped by Honey. She tells him he needs to clear the stall as it’s unlicensed.

Phil is thrilled, but it looks like he won’t be for much longer when Jean invites Alfie to live with her.

Read more: EastEnders in 2022 – who’s leaving and who’s coming to Walford?

EastEnders usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on BBC One.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.