Has Amy Mitchell been recast in EastEnders? Who plays her?

Young Amy Mitchell is suddenly looking very different in EastEnders as she returns to screens tonight, but has she been recast? If so, who plays the character now?

Amy Mitchell has been played by five different actresses since her introduction to the BBC soap.

Ellie Dadd is the latest young actor to play the character since her introduction in 2008. She will take over from Abbie Burke, who has been in the role since 2014.

Ellie’s first scenes as Amy are set to air tonight (Tuesday, August 9), but has already appeared on iP;ayer as the boxset for the week has been released early.

This will mark the beginning of a new storyline for Amy, in which she begins to fall for fellow teen Denzel.

Ellie Dadd will join the soap as Amy Mitchell, in scenes airing tonight (Credit: BBC)

Who is Amy Mitchell in EastEnders?

Amy Mitchell is the youngest daughter of Roxy Mitchell and Jack Branning, conceived after a one-night stand between the pair.

Initially raised as the daughter of Sean Slater, Amy became the subject of a fierce custody battle when her true parentage was revealed.

She lived with her mother until Roxy’s death in 2017, after she and sister Ronnie both drowned in a tragic swimming pool accident.

Abbie Burke played Amy Mitchell from 2014 onwards (Credit: BBC)

Following this traumatic event, Amy became sullen and withdrawn, taking her grief out on dad Jack.

She later reconnected with Sean Slater, who revealed that he still held affection for the girl he once raised as his own daughter.

She currently resides with her family on Albert Square.

What’s next for Amy?

Amy is developing feelings for Denzel – but will he leave her heartbroken? (Credit: BBC)

Amy is set to feature in an ongoing storyline which sees Denzel and his friends bullying the teen.

This comes as Amy begins to develop feelings of her own for Denzel.

This storyline will explore Amy’s journey through adolescence and flagging self-confidence.

How will the youngster cope as her crush turns against her?

What’s next for Amy Mitchell – and new actress Ellie Dadd?

EastEnders usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on BBC One.

