Today is the state funeral for the Queen following her passing on September 8.

But who was everyone walking in the procession at the Queen‘s funeral? Here’s everything we know.

Prince Harry, Meghan and the Princess of Wales during the procession today (Credit: ITV)

The funeral of the Queen

Monday will see the biggest funeral this century take place at Westminster Abbey.

The Queen will be laid to rest alongside her husband, Prince Philip, following a service.

The funeral will be watched by millions around the globe, as well as thousands within Westminster Abbey itself.

Politicians, world leaders, public figures, and of course, royalty will be at the historic event.

Her Majesty’s family joined a procession as her coffin was taken into Westminster Abbey.

The Queen’s coffin was carried into Westminster Abbey followed by the Royal Family (Credit: ITV)

Who is everyone in the procession?

King Charles led the procession into the Abbey alongside his wife, Queen Consort Camilla.

Behind them was Princess Anne and her husband Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence.

Prince Andrew walked behind them.

The Earl and Countess of Wessex walked behind Andrew followed by the Prince and Princess of Wales.

Prince William and Kate‘s two children – Prince George and Princess Charlotte – joined them.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex walked behind George and Charlotte.

Behind them was the Earl of Snowdon and Peter Phillips, while the Duke of Gloucester was behind them.

Rounding up the procession was Prince Michael of Kent and the Duke of Kent.

King Charles walked behind his mother’s coffin alongside the Queen Consort (Credit: ITV)

Once the Queen’s coffin made journey to Westminster Abbey, it was placed at the High Alter.

The service then began and will be beamed out to millions and millions of screens all around the world.

A two-minute silence will conclude the service.

A procession will then take place in central London from 12pm, with fans lining the route as the Queen makes her way to her final resting place.

The Queen will be laid to rest at the King George VI Memorial Chapel with her late husband Prince Philip, whose coffin has been resting in the Royal Vault since he died last April.

On September 8, the palace confirmed the Queen’s passing.

A statement read at the time: “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”

