Tracy to cheat with Caleb as it’s revealed he targets her next week in Emmerdale?

Next week’s Emmerdale spoilers reveal that Caleb targets Tracy as he tries to help her with her business idea. As Tracy’s loan request is rejected, Caleb offers to invest in her nursery business.

However, could it lead to more? A new Emmerdale fan theory now suggests that Tracy might cheat with Caleb…

Caleb offers Tracy some money (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Caleb targets Tracy

Next week, Tracy’s loan request for her nursery business is declined. She’s disheartened and struggles to focus on her job at the B&B despite Bob trying to pick up her morale.

Caleb soon overhears a conversation about Tracy’s business plans and offers to invest in her nursery idea.

However, Nate tries to deter Tracy from accepting the offer as it would anger Cain. Tracy then accuses Nate of caring more about his dad than her.

Later on, Moira and Cain reveal that either Mack or Nate will be made redundant at the farm.

With Tracy realising that Nate might soon lose his job, she decides family loyalty clearly means nothing and rings Caleb to accept his offer. But, how will Nate react to Tracy’s decision?

Could Caleb and Tracy have an affair? (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fan theory: Tracy to cheat with Caleb?

Tracy’s just come back into the village and has just married Nate after getting back with him.

However, a new Emmerdale fan theory suggests that Tracy could soon cheat on Nate with Caleb as they work closely together on her business.

One fan predicted: “With Caleb supposedly buying into Tracy’s business wondering if an affair would be interesting? Tracy and boring-as-watching-paint-dry Nate are dull as dishwater and Tracy definitely needs some excitement.”

But, could Tracy’s attention soon turn to Caleb as she cheats on Nate?

Will Tracy cheat on Nate? (Credit: ITV)

Will Tracy and Caleb have an affair?

Tracy and Nate have just married each other but this doesn’t mean that everything is perfect. Actress Amy Walsh has admitted there will be ‘bumps in the road’ for the newlyweds, but just how big of a ‘bump’ might there be? A love child has already been and now there’s talk of an affair!

Can’t we have just one happy couple?!

As Nate and Tracy clash over Caleb’s investment, could the tension cause Tracy to cheat on Nate with Caleb?

Read more: Complete Emmerdale cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

Will Tracy and Caleb have an affair? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!