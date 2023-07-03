Emmerdale: Amy Walsh and Jurell Carter reveal future for Nate and Tracy: ‘They’ll hit more bumps’

Nate and Tracy in Emmerdale are back together! Well, just about!

In tonight’s episode of Emmerdale we saw chaos ensue as Nate battled to get to his secret wedding to old-flame Tracy – only for Cain and Moira to try to stop him.

Concerned Cain and Moira got the wrong end of the stick when they heard Nate was dashing off to the town hall, and thought he was going to fight for custody of little Frankie.

And when they spotted Tracy in a wedding dress, Cain and Moira jumped to the wrong conclusion and thought Nate was trying to stop his ex marrying someone else.

Oops!

But Nate was really heading off to tie the knot with Tracy in a secret ceremony. At least, that was the plan before Cain kidnapped his own son and ruined Nate and Tracy’s big day!

We had a chat with Jurell Carter, who plays Nate, and Amy Walsh, AKA Tracy, to find out all the gossip about their disastrous big day.

Tracy and Nate rekindled their romance when she returned in the autumn (Credit: ITV)

Happily married?

“There were a lot of crossed wires going on,” laughs Jurell. “Nate is shocked and he’s angry. He’s frustrated and he’s upset because it was their chance to have a special day.”

But this is Emmerdale, of course, where nothing goes to plan!

“It’s soap, so nothing goes smoothly,” admits Jurell. “We’d love the fairytale wedding and fairytale ending, but it’s not happening!”

Cain and Moira got the wrong end of the stick and thought Nate was going to stop the wedding! (Credit: ITV)

Back to work

Tracy’s not been in the village for a while, because actress Amy Walsh, who has played the role for nine years, has just returned from her maternity leave after having daughter Bonnie.

Jurell says he’s enjoying having Amy back.

“It is really nice to have her around,” he tells us. “Seeing Nate and Tracy back together has been really fun.”

Will Tracy ever get the fairytale wedding she wanted (Credit: ITV)

And back together?

Tracy and Nate’s relationship has been eventful to say the least, but are they on an even keel now?

“We think it’s interesting to show their love has prevailed,” says Amy. “They’ve come up against bumps in the road, and they’ve got through them.”

Jurell says that Nate and Tracy are made for each other. Awww! “They come from a similar background,” he points out. “They’ve had similar struggles, they can relate to each other. They’ve got a fierceness, and they’re both very family orientated.”

“Tracy’s wish has always been for a perfect family life,” Amy agrees.

In fact, Jurell says, it’s actually very simple. “Tracy’s on his wavelength,” he says. “They’re a match.”

Nate and Tracy’s romance has had some bumps in the road (Credit: ITV)

Mum and Dad

Of course, Nate and Tracy being reunited means they’re a family again with daughter Frankie, who is played by a little girl called Eden.

How are they finding working with a toddler?

“When I came back in August, obviously Eden was a lot younger and my baby was really hard at that time, and then Eden wasn’t always settled with me,” remembers Amy with a laugh. “But actually she’s so gorgeous and so well behaved. We’re really lucky. And she loves Jurell! She’s obsessed with him. He takes her on the swings.”

“I feel we’ve got a special bond,” Jurell admits proudly. “And I’ve not got children of my own so it gives me a bit of practice as well!”

Jurell loves working with little Eden, who plays Frankie (Credit: ITV)

What’s next for Tracy and Nate in Emmerdale?

So it’s all happy families now. What’s next for Tracy and Nate?

“There’s a little celebration but that might not go to plan either!” teases Amy.

“It’s a Dingle wedding!” Jurell adds. And we know what that means!

“There may be a Dingle initiation,” Amy tells us. Drinking from the welly?! We’ll have to wait and see.

“Then it’s just domestic bliss hit with all the bumps that come with that,” reveals Amy. “What is nice is we see them hitting those bumps and sailing over them. You keep seeing the strength they’ve got as a couple.”

Tracy’s new job

And as for Tracy? She’s got a new career planned.

“Tracy thinks it’s a good idea to open up a nursery in the village,” she tells us. “So that’s me looking after more kids! But it’ll be fun. I’ve asked if Bonnie can be an extra, but I don’t think that’ll be a wise move to be honest! This is another adventure she’s taking herself on, whether it works or not is another matter but she’s going to put her heart and soul into it. She’s creating a future for Frankie that she didn’t have. She’s a strong woman.”

Will the couple eventually tie the knot?

“Nate tries to get them married,” Jurell says. “Cain and Moira meant well but they messed it up, and they want to put it right, and hopefully that’s through giving them a nice wedding! We’ll see what happens.”

Read more: Complete Emmerdale cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

Are you looking forward to Emmerdale tonight? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!