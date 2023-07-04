Emmerdale fan theory on heartbreak for Tracy and Nate when ‘who’s the daddy’ riddle is solved

Last night in Emmerdale (Monday, July 3), Tracy returned to the Dales in a wedding dress, holding Frankie.

Nate then revealed to Cain and Moira that he was the one marrying Tracy.

Nate and Tracy had a surprise wedding (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Tracy and Nate married each other

Last night, Nicola informed Cain and Moira that she’d seen Nate get in his car and go to Hotten Town Hall.

They immediately figured out that he was going for custody of Frankie and followed him to the town hall.

When there, they saw Tracy in a wedding dress with another man and feared that Nate was planning on stopping the wedding.

Cain grabbed Nate knocking him unconscious and bundled him into the back of a van. Driving him back to the village, Nate came round and revealed that he was the one getting married to Tracy.

Tracy turned up with Frankie and accused Nate of jilting her at the alter. Cain and Moira worked quickly to rectify the misunderstanding and roped Charles in to unofficially marry them both.

They’d be able to sign the legal documents the next day after the ceremony.

Is Nate Reuben’s dad? (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fan theory: Heartbreak for Tracy and Nate

A new Emmerdale fan theory suggests that heartbreak could be just around the corner for Tracy and Nate when a who’s the daddy riddle is solved.

They reckon that Nate is actually Reuben’s dad with this ultimately ruining his relationship with Tracy.

One fan wrote: “Lush, but I’m thinking down the line baby Reuben’s daddy has just got wed.”

Another viewer added: “He will end up being Reuben’s father.”

Replying to this, another person commented: “So Chloe gets to break up yet another marriage”

Could Nate be Reuben’s dad? (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Could Nate be Reuben’s dad?

As it stands, Mack is baby Reuben’s dad but some fans are still convinced that it will be revealed otherwise.

Could Nate be Reuben’s actual dad? Could this revelation ruin his and Tracy’s marriage?

Amy Walsh has warned of “bumps in the road” for Tracy and Nate – could this be one of them?

