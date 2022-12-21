Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Nate uncovers Mack and Chloe’s baby secret?

In Emmerdale spoilers for tonight (Wednesday, December 21 2022) have revealed that Mack and Chloe’s baby secret may be uncovered as Nate grows suspicious of the pair.

Meanwhile, Chloe faces the prospect of homelessness over Christmas, following yesterday’s fallout with Amy.

Will Nate discover the truth about her pregnancy?

Meanwhile Ethan and Marcus make an exciting decision about their future.

But will they succeed in finding somewhere to live?

Is Nate on the verge of uncovering Mack’s secret? (Credit: ITV)

Nate puts two and two together?

Following her fallout with Amy, Chloe realises that she has nowhere to live.

Feeling conflicted about Chloe’s false statement to the police about Charity, Amy asked her to move out in last night’s episode (Tuesday, December 20).

Now Chloe faces the prospect of homelessness over Christmas.

Meanwhile, Nate grows increasingly suspicious of her relationship to Mack.

When he sees Mack’s reaction to Chloe leaving, Nate begins to suspect that there might be something between the pair.

Will Mack’s odd behaviour around Chloe cause Nate to figure out that he’s the father of Chloe’s child?

Later, Chloe lies, and tells Amy that she’s found somewhere to live.

The next day, Amy feels bad for kicking Chloe out.

Will Chloe be homeless over Christmas?

Amelia has an idea (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Ethan and Marcus make plans for the future

Recently Ethan’s boss Greg tried to make a move on Marcus.

When Ethan found out, Greg tried to make out that Marcus was the one who made a move on him.

Ethan believed his boyfriend and kicked Greg out. Marcus and Ethan decided to put their focus on finding a place together,

Tonight in the village, Ethan and Marcus are continuing to look for their own place together.

Inspiration strikes when Amelia suggests that they buy Harriet’s place.

Despite the house being out of their budget, Ethan convinces Marcus to put in a bid for it.

Marcus puts in an offer for Harriet’s place.

However, their excitement is soon dashed.

Will Ethan and Marcus manage to find somewhere to live?

