Emmerdale fans stunned at Nate and Tracy wedding twist: ‘About time’

In last night’s episode of Emmerdale (Monday, July 3), Nate and Tracy got married as Tracy made a comeback to the Dales.

Cain had kidnapped Nate before quickly planning a last minute wedding for him and Tracy after learning about their wedding plans.

Now, Emmerdale fans have been left stunned at Nate and Tracy’s wedding twist, saying it’s ‘about time.’

Nate and Tracy had a surprise wedding (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Nate and Tracy got married

Last night, Nate took a suit in his car and made his way to Hotten Town Hall.

Cain caught wind of where Nate was going and thought that he was going for custody of Frankie after promising her that he’d be spending more time with her.

Cain and Moira then followed Nate and saw Tracy in a wedding dress jumping to the conclusion that Nate was there to stop the wedding.

With this, Cain knocked Nate out and bundled him into the back of a van so that he wouldn’t do anything stupid.

Later on in the village, Tracy turned up as Nate explained that he was the one getting married to Tracy. They’d been back together for a couple of months.

Cain felt bad and managed to rope in Charles to unofficially marry them in the church, allowing them to sign the legal papers the next day.

Finally! (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans stunned over Nate and Tracy wedding

Emmerdale fans have been left stunned over Nate and Tracy’s surprise wedding.

They’re delighted and have exclaimed that it’s ‘about time’ the couple got back together and had some happiness.

On ED’s Facebook page, one fan wrote: “I am so glad and happy for them both. About time, something happy for a change. Tracy was gorgeous in her wedding dress and Nate looked lovely too. Hope all goes well on Emmerdale for them both, they make a good couple.”

Another fan commented: “About time we had something happen really nice for a change in the village it’s been a sad and painful couple of years with everything that’s going on in the world. Need some happiness.”

A third viewer added: “Love love love this. Perfect together and back as a lovely family.”

Will everything got smoothly from here on? (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Will Tracy and Nate’s happiness last?

Tracy and Nate have finally tied the knot but how long will their happiness last?

Amy Walsh revealed: “Then it’s just domestic bliss hit with all the bumps that come with that.

“What is nice is we see them hitting those bumps and sailing over them. You keep seeing the strength they’ve got as a couple.”

