Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Nate kidnapped on Tracy’s wedding day

Tonight’s Emmerdale spoilers (July 3) reveal that, as Tracy prepares to marry a mystery man, Nate heads to intercept the bride. Just then, he is kidnapped. But by whom? And why?

Elsewhere, Dan is frustrated when he receives a warning from the police about Amelia’s stalker, Lloyd. Will desperate Dan do something he might regret?

Meanwhile, Laurel tries to mend bridges between Jai and Rishi and Wendy and Liam carry on behind Victoria’s back.

Read our Emmerdale spoilers for tonight in full below.

Tracy is getting married… but is Nate planning on ruining her big day? (Credit: ITV)

Nate is kidnapped on Tracy’s wedding day

Nicola tells Moira and Cain that Nate is headed to the town hall. Worried that he’s about to do something stupid, they head out to try and find him.

Outside of the Registry Office, Moira and Cain see Tracy in a wedding dress next to an attractive man. They are horrified to realise that Nate is planning to crash the wedding.

Moira and Cain bundle Nate into the back of their van (Credit: ITV)

Cain steps in, and knocks Nate out before he can go inside, throwing him into the back of their van. When he comes around in the van, back in the village, Nate is aghast.

Have Cain and Moira completely misread the situation?

PC Swirling isn’t happy about what Dan has been up to (Credit: ITV)

Dan gets a slap on the wrist

After warning Lloyd off, Dan is feeling positive about the situation. Reassured, Amelia tells him that she has blocked Lloyd’s phone number.

Soon afterwards, PC Swirling arrives, looking serious. He solemnly tells Dan that Lloyd has made a complaint about Dan’s threats yesterday.

Swirling warns Dan not to take the law into his own hands. Will Dan heed Swirling’s warning?

Dan is shocked as PC Swirling gives him what for (Credit: ITV)

Laurel tries to mediate

With Jai still not talking to Rishi, Laurel attempts to build bridges. Jai is dismissive, but Rishi is hopeful that he might reconcile with his son. Can Laurel bring the pair back together?

Having thrown Victoria off the scent, Liam and Wendy arrange their next rendezvous (Credit: ITV)

Liam and Wendy sneak about

Victoria is confident that she has managed to stop Wendy and Doctor Liam’s affair. But, meeting secretly, the lovers reveal that they are excited to carry on.

