Emmerdale spoilers for next week reveal that Faye blackmails Mary as she re-enters her life once more. But, will Mary give Faye what she wants?

Elsewhere, Caleb makes Tracy a serious offer that could grant all of her wishes. But, will she accept his proposal?

And, Rishi tries to make things up to Jai ahead of his wedding to Laurel. Can Jai forgive him?

All this and more in Emmerdale spoilers for next week.

1. Faye blackmails Mary

Mary’s shocked to see Faye and discovers that she’s been sleeping in a car.

Faye lies that she loves Mary but Mary sees through this, making Faye turn to blackmail instead.

Faye asks Mary to change her statement about her or she’ll post a non-consensual nude photo of her.

As Rhona finds out about Faye’s blackmailing, Mary’s extremely shaken up as she contemplates what to do.

2. Mary changes her statement?

As April reveals that Mary is her inspiration due to her honesty, Mary feels guilty as she heads to the police station to withdraw her statement.

Mary freezes as she makes a decision about what to do. But, will she give into Faye’s blackmailing?

3. Caleb wants to invest in Tracy’s business

Tracy’s dreams are bigger than her job at the B&B but she’s devastated when her loan application is rejected by the bank.

Caleb overhears Tracy’s struggles and suggests that he invest in her nursery business.

Nate’s not happy with Caleb’s proposition as he knows that Cain will be furious.

Tracy feels as though Nate cares more about Cain than her as she expresses her frustration.

As Moira and Cain reveal that either Mack or Nate will be made redundant, this finalises Tracy’s decision.

She rings Caleb up to accept his offer. But, how will Cain take the news?

4. Rishi tries to put things right with Jai

Manpreet sits down with Rishi and tells him that he’s a good dad.

She suggests that he reveals the full story about Jai’s biological dad but when he tries to Jai ignores him.

Laurel encourages Jai to invite Rishi to their wedding. Rishi’s delighted when Jai gives him an invitation.

Suni organises Jai’s stag do hoping to act as a peacemaker, but can Jai forgive Rishi?

5. Bob rumbles Wendy?

Wendy and Liam flirt in the Woolpack but Bob almost catches them.

As Wendy panics, will Bob sense that something’s going on between them?

6. Marshall breaks up with Arthur

Arthur’s devastated when Marshall breaks up with him. Laurel and Jai do their best to support him.

Marshall thanks Laurel for letting him stay with them before leaving the village with his aunt.

Arthur crumbles in Laurel’s arms as he experiences his first heartbreak.

Gabby, however, makes everything worse when she’s more bothered about her own life rather than Arthur’s.

7. Bernice turns detective

In the B&B, Bernice finds a piece of paper in the bin with a mysterious message on it.

Bernice then compares the note to an old birthday card from Liam and solves the mystery. But, will Bernice discover Liam and Wendy’s affair? Or, is Liam hiding another secret?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.