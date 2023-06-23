Emmerdale's Liam, Victoria and Wendy, the Emmerdale logo and background of the Dales
Emmerdale spoilers: Victoria rumbles Wendy and Liam’s affair – but will she tell Bob?

Nothing gets past Victoria

By Tamzin Meyer

In Emmerdale spoilers for next week, Victoria rumbles Wendy and Liam’s affair, confronting Wendy over the discovery.

Wendy feels awful and begs Victoria not to tell anyone about what she knows.

But, as Victoria works out the truth, will she report back to Bob in Emmerdale?

Wendy can’t keep away from Liam (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Wendy continues the affair

Wendy can’t help but feeling jealous as she sees Lydia giving Liam some writing tips in the cafe. She’s not happy that Lydia’s helping him work on a novel and interrupts their conversation.

Later on, Bob gives Wendy a gift and tries to distract himself from thoughts of Bernice. However, Wendy’s got Liam on her mind, distracting herself by planning a BBQ for the B&B.

Her thoughts run away with her as Liam subtly leaves some pages of the novel he’s been writing behind for her to take.

Wendy’s thrilled when Liam agrees for her to carry on editing his stories. However he’s stunned when she admits that she also wants to continue with their affair.

Wendy confesses everything to Vic (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Victoria rumbles Wendy’s affair

Victoria sees Bob and Bernice working together and starts to wonder if there’s something going on between them. However, Bob tries to cover himself and suggests that Bernice still has the hots for Liam.

Victoria laps up this information and heads round to tell Liam that Bernice still has a thing for him. But whilst she’s at Liam’s, she spots Wendy’s handbag and works out that she’s there with him.

Soon enough, she confronts Wendy who admits her affair to Victoria.

Wendy finds herself begging Victoria to keep it quiet and not tell anyone about her and Liam. But, is this secret too big for Victoria to keep? Will she go back and tell Bob what she’s found out?

Emmerdale - Liam and Wendy Kiss Again (23rd May 2023)

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

