Emmerdale spoilers for the festive season reveal a smooch under the mistletoe for Liam and Bernice.

But is this the beginning a reunion for the mismatched pair or is someone else waiting in the wings?

And will Liam regret making promises he can’t keep?

Is there going to be a rekindling of Liam and Bernice’s romance (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers for Christmas Day

As Christmas Day dawns in the Dales, Liam has over committed!

He’s in demand! And not wanting to let anyone down, he’s arranged to eat dinner with three different families – and he’s soon regretting his decision.

He starts off with a slap-up feast with the Dingles.

Then he heads down to Holdgate, to have dinner with Rishi, Priya and Amber.

Full to bursting, Liam staggers off down the street.

Liam and Bernice were once engaged (Credit: ITV)

Leyla alone

As Liam walks past, Bernice grabs him and invites him in for more food – and again, unable to say no, Liam agrees.

But nearby, poor Leyla – Liam’s ex – quietly closes her front door, and sits down for dinner for one.

It’s quite clear to anyone who’s paying attention that Leyla is regretting her decision to split up with her former husband.

But is Liam feeling the same in Emmerdale spoilers?

Is Leyla regretting her decision to split up with Liam? (Credit: ITV)

Christmas kisses

Ah, it seems not.

Because after tucking into a slap-up feast at Bernice’s, there’s a charged moment between the former lovers.

Bernice and Liam are overcome with Christmas spirit, and share a sneaky kiss.

Is this the beginning of a new romance between the pair? Or will the two singletons regret getting frisky and festive?

And what about Leyla? Will she let her (almost-ex) husband get away, or will she fight to get him back?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

