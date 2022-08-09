Emmerdale fans call for Liam and Bernice to reunite after he walks out on Leyla

Emmerdale fans are calling for lovers Liam and Bernice to reunite, after he walked out on wife Leyla.

Recent episodes of the ITV soap saw Liam and Leyla’s marriage on the rocks due to her drug addiction.

After paying off the debt accrued through her addiction, Liam walked out on Leyla.

Describing their marriage as “cursed”, Liam stormed out of the house, leaving Leyla distraught.

Is this the end for Liam and Leyla’s marriage?

Could their split send Liam to the arms of another?

Liam walked out on Leyla after paying her debt (Credit: ITV)

Fans saw the opportunity for Liam to reunite with old flame Bernice Blackstock.

Fans call for Bernice and Liam to reunite

After watching Liam walk out on Leyla, many fans noted how badly suited the pair were in the first place.

Others suggested that Liam should have stuck with Bernice.

Should have stuck with the lovely Bernice shouldn’t you Liam! #emmerdale pic.twitter.com/I3gDFa0Oc0 — (@LexieAshmore) August 8, 2022

Bernice and Liam were a way better match ‍♀️‍♀️ #Emmerdale — Zombie404 (@VampLover27) August 8, 2022

#emmerdale send the doctor back to Bernice — soap Queen 🛁 (@CorrieTrivia) August 8, 2022

#emmerdale Layla and the doc were never suited! The doc & Bernice were a perfect match — TheresaPadden (@TheresaPadden) August 8, 2022

Liam and Bernice

They got together after an affair, but fans loved Liam and Bernice (Credit: ITV)

Liam dated Bernice between 2018 – 2019, following their affair together.

Although the pair were set to be married, Bernice left the village in 2019, to care for her ex-husband in Australia.

During her absence, Liam struck up a relationship with Leyla.

Leyla and Liam were married last year.

Bernice tried to ruin their big day by turning up in her own wedding dress. But the ceremony went ahead.

However, Leanna’s death and Leyla’s miscarriage put massive strain on their marriage.

Her drug addiction and debt has caused further heartbreak recently.

Leyla’s drug use has led to a rift between her and husband Liam (Credit: ITV)

Reunion with Bernice?

Could Liam and Leyla’s marital woes lead to a reunion for Liam and Bernice?

Will he patch things up with Leyla, in spite of it all?

