Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Gabby and Laurel headed to war over love triangle?

Emmerdale spoilers for tonight (Monday, August 8) see a shocking love twist as Gabby decides to get back in the dating game.

Gabby has been single since she got pregnant with Thomas, but now feels she’s ready to mingle again.

So, she has started online dating, but there will be a big shock when she bags a date.

All this and more in tonight’s Emmerdale spoilers.

Gabby’s date is a familiar face (Credit: ITV)

Gabby’s on the lookout

Deciding to get back in the romance game, Gabby has started looking on a dating app.

However, she’s soon bemoaning the fellas that she’s matching with.

In fact, she’s on the verge of giving up the whole thing.

And then she gets a match, a man called Chris, who she thinks might be just the ticket.

Making a date

Gabby arranges a date with Chris and excitedly gets ready for their meeting.

As she arrives for their date, she’s happy with what she sees.

However, Emmerdale viewers may have a different reaction.

Because ‘Chris’ is a very familiar face to the show’s fans – and to Gabby’s step mum, Laurel.

Laurel thought she was the one for Kit (Credit: ITV)

Kit’s double life

‘Chris’ turns out to be Kit, Marlon’s physiotherapist who has been dating Laurel.

Until now, it seemed like Kit was totally committed to Laurel, the pair spending a lot of time together and their relationship is clearly a passionate one.

But it seems that’s not enough for Kit.

With Gabby never having met Kit, she’s oblivious to his true identity.

But how long can Kit keep juggling the two women?

Will Leyla and Liam sort out their troubles (Credit: ITV)

The end for Liam and Leyla?

Also tonight on Emmerdale, Leyla returns home from hospital following her heart attack.

With Liam now knowing the full story, he is frosty with his wife.

He explains that he knows about the bag of drugs which she was storing for Callum.

Later, he tells her that Cain and Suzy have retuned the drugs to Callum.

Leyla got into dangerous business with Callum (Credit: ITV)

But it seems the problem of their marriage can’t be sorted so easily.

As Liam’s frustrations boil over, he walks out, clearly questioning their whole relationship.

Is there any way back for the pair?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

