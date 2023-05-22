Liam and Wendy on Emmerdale with love heart emoji and show logo against village backdrop (Credit: ITV/Composite: ED!)
Soaps

Emmerdale spoilers tonight: The couple no one wants to see as Liam and Wendy give into passion

Things heat up as two couples spend a cosy night in together

By Joel Harley

Tonight’s Emmerdale spoilers (May 22) have revealed that, after days of flirting, Doctor Liam Cavanagh and Wendy Posner give in to their passions and hook up. Meanwhile, after settling in with a bottle of wine, Bob and Bernice struggle not to do the same.

Elsewhere, Caleb pushes Nicky to get things moving with the wedding – much to Nicky’s reluctance. Then, Belle plots a reconciliation between Tom and uncle Jimmy, and Bear has eyes for Mandy.

Read our Emmerdale spoilers for tonight in full below.

Liam and Wendy sit behind a computer on Emmerdale

Doctor Liam spend a cosy night in together (Credit: ITV)

Wendy and Liam give in to temptation

Wendy meets Liam at the bus stop. She tells him that she has big plans for their night at the murder mystery convention – but Liam reveals that the event has now moved online.

Later, Liam is touched at the effort Wendy later goes to. She prepares a special night in for them both at  the surgery to celebrate his writing award nomination.

Wendy and Liam kiss on Emmerdale

After success at the award ceremony, Liam and Wendy give in to temptation (Credit: ITV)

As the champagne fizzes, so does the chemistry between them both. Dressed up to the nines and sipping from champagne glasses, Liam puts some music on. As the mood takes them, he and Wendy begin to gyrate at one other.

Then, when Liam’s alter ego wins the New Crime Writer of the Year award, things get truly passionate. Will Wendy cheat on Bob?

Bob and Bernice lean in to a kiss on Emmerdale

Overtaken by the mood (and wine) Bernice leans in for a kiss (Credit: ITV)

Bob and Bernice resist the urge

Elsewhere, Bernice and Bob rekindle the friendship they’ve lost to the pressure of work. When Bob tells Bernice that he’s always considered her beautiful, there’s a moment between them.

As Bernice grows more flustered, Bob offers to top up her glass. As they continue flirting, Bernice leans in for a drunken kiss.

She is mortified when Bob pulls away, rejecting her. Fleeing the room, Bob is left feeling sweaty and guilt-ridden at the near miss. Will he come clean to Wendy?

Nicky and Gabby have a tense conversation in the Woolpack

Nicky tries to put things off with Gabby (Credit: ITV)

Caleb pushes nervous Nicky into marriage

Growing impatient, Caleb urges Nicky to hurry up in persuading Gabby to move the wedding forward. However, there’s some movement, as Caleb celebrates getting access to her bank accounts through the malware he previously installed on his laptop.

Meanwhile, Gabby tries to persuade Nicky to break their self-imposed celibacy. Nicky tells Gabby that they should wait until they’re married before they have sex again. Can he continue to manipulate Gabby?

Belle mends bridges

With things still frosty between Tom and Jimmy, well-meaning Belle plans to reconcile uncle and nephew. But will she succeed?

Bear and Mandy talk in the Woolpack

Bear wonders whether he might be in with a shot with Mandy (Credit: ITV)

Bear has an eye on Mandy

Elsewhere, Bear starts to think that he might stand a chance at a relationship with Mandy. But is it all in his head?

Emmerdale - Liam Kisses Bernice

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7:30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

Related Topics

Dr Liam Cavanagh Emmerdale Emmerdale Spoilers Wendy Posner

Trending Articles

Alison Hammond / Phillip Schofield on This Morning
Alison and Dermot’s funeral-like tribute to Phillip Schofield was utterly bizarre – and could open a whole new can of worms
Widowed pensioner wins £105k on Hits Radio and his plans for his winnings are entirely heartbreaking
Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary look sad on This Morning
Dermot O’Leary’s sign of ‘uneasiness’ during ‘uncomfortable’ tribute to Phillip Schofield with Alison
Phillip Schofield looks concerned on This Morning, Holly Willoughby looks to camera
Phillip Schofield ‘completely broken’ over This Morning exit as more shock details ‘revealed’
Holly Phil Piers
Piers Morgan addresses rumours of a return to ITV to replace Phillip Schofield
Kim Woodburn looking angry on GB News, Holly Willoughby speaking on This Morning
Kim Woodburn launches blistering attack on ‘two-faced’ Holly Willoughby for ‘aiding and abetting’ Phillip Schofield