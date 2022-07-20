Sally Carman reveals sweet gifts from Coronation Street after wedding to co-star Joe Duttine

Sally Carman has revealed the wedding gifts from Coronation Street after she married her co-star, Joe Duttine.

Sally, who plays Abi Webster in the soap, posted a picture on her Instagram account showing her dressing table at Coronation Street decorated with wedding decorations.

In the picture a ‘Just Married’ banner is on the top of her mirror.

There is also a Mr & Mrs sign across the dressing table alongside flowers, balloons alongside what looks to be a bottle of champagne in the bottom right corner.

Sally captioned the post: “I have the best job in the world. Thank you @coronationstreet @realgeorgiataylor @juliagoulding @cazlcampbell I just love you.”

Charlie De Melo, who played Imran Habeeb on the show, commented: “So cute.”

One fan commented: “How thoughtful.”

A second said: “That’s fabulous, congratulations again.”

Joe and Sally got married after they had to postpone their wedding (Credit: ITV)

Sally Carman and Joe Duttine married

Last week Sally revealed that she and Joe, who plays Tim Metcalfe in Corrie, had got married.

She shared a photo of herself and Joe in a circle of balloons on her Instagram, captioning the snap: “We did.”

Their co-stars congratulated them on their wedding.

Tanisha Gorey, who plays Asha Alahan, wrote: “Brb just crying! You are the most gorgeous bride!”

Charlotte Jordan, who plays Daisy Midgeley commented: “Congratulations both!”

Maria Connor actress Samia Longchambon added: “Omg look at you two! Congrats you gorgeous humans.”

Summer Spellman actress Harriet Bibby commented: “Congratulations!”

Sally has been sharing snaps from her and Joe’s honeymoon.

While away it also looks like they met up with another Coronation Street real-life couple Lee Boardman and Jennifer James, who played Jez Quigley and Geena Gregory in the soap.

