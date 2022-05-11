Malandra Burrows credits ‘what Ant and Dec put me through’ with helping cancer fight

Malandra Burrows has revealed the trials she went through at the hands of Ant and Dec on I’m A Celebrity have prepared her for her cancer battle.

The former Emmerdale actress, who played Kathy Glover on and off from 1985 to 2005, was diagnosed with breast cancer in February.

She is undergoing grueling treatment, but remains determined to beat the disease.

Malandra is facing a breast cancer battle (Credit: ITV)

Ant and Dec helped Malandra Burrows fight her cancer

During an interview on Lorraine this morning (Wednesday May 11), Malandra told the host Ant and Dec are the ones who have helped her the most.

The actress appeared on the lads’ jungle show in 2006 when she was a late entry alongside Dean Gaffney.

“I would have hit this journey not knowing if I was going to crumble or not,” she said.

“I remember the day I was diagnosed walking into what was the Macmillan suite being greeted by a Macmillan nurse. She broke down in tears telling me I had cancer.

“And I said: ‘look, I’ve been in the jungle with Ant and Dec, I’m going to fight this. I can do anything! I’m going to ring that bell’. That’s exactly what I said.

“And that’s what I’m going to do.

“So yes, being in the jungle and the things Ant and Dec put me through, I didn’t know it was going to serve me good now, but it has. So I’m straight into battle mode.”

The 56-year-old also credited Bowel Babe, who revealed the heartbreaking news yesterday she is on end-of-life care, with inspiring her to fight.

Malandra added: “My other great inspiration has to be the wonderful, incredibly amazing Deborah James.”

Lorraine was astonished to hear Malandra’s dog saved her life (Credit: ITV)

Malandra’s dog saved the day

The actress also revealed how she had no symptoms before she was diagnosed. It was only thanks for her Border Terrier, Teddy, that she found out she was ill.

“It was so bizarre, we were watching a movie together and she wanted to lie on my chest, nuzzling, headbutting me,” Malandra explained.

“This one night she swiped me really hard with her head, it really hurt. So I checked myself and thought she must have bruised me and that’s when I felt this lump.”

Malandra saw her GP straight away and of her dog she said: “I’m so thankful to her.”

Speaking about her treatment she told Lorraine she’s just finished the last of three major operations.

“Your prognosis and treatment changes all the time,” she added. “I was due to have chemotherapy next but that’s changed and I’ve now got radiotherapy next.

“Chemo’s always the one I’ve been dreading, but you just have to take it day by day.”

