Kirk Sutherland in Coronation Street: Who is he? Who’s his wife?

Kirk Sutherland in Coronation Street is the hapless Underworld delivery driver. He’s the devoted – if not strictly legal – husband of Beth, stepdad to Craig Tinker and brother of Maria Windass.

Kirk’s got a heart of gold (Credit: ITV)

He’s been a fixture on the cobbles for more than twenty years. So what’s his story?

Who plays Kirk Sutherland in Coronation Street?

Kirk is played by actor Andy Whyment.

He first appeared on telly in 1993 with a small role in Cracker. He became a familiar face playing Darren Sinclair-Jones in The Royle Family, before he landed the role of Kirk in 2000.

Andy won viewers’ hearts when he competed in Soapstar Superstar, so when he was spotted at the X Factor auditions in 2010, fans thought he wanted to pursue a singing career. But Andy was actually there as his alter-ego, Kirk! In fact, since then, Kirk’s shown off his musical talents to his fans on the Street at regular intervals.

Andy – shown here at the National Television Awards in 2017 – is married to Nichola and the pair have two children (Credit: SplashNews.com)

In 2012, Andy took part in Dancing on Ice, paired with Vicky Ogden. And in 2019, he headed to the Australian jungle to compete in I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! Andy proved a hit with viewers, and came in second place to fellow soap star Jacqueline Jossa.

Andy came second in I’m A Celeb in 2019 (Credit: ITV)

Andy is married to Nichola and the couple have two children, Thomas and Hollie.

Arrival in Corrie

Kirk was seen on the cobbles occasionally thanks to his sister, Maria. But after a couple of years, he moved in with Les Battersby and became the Corrie legend he is today.

He dated Fiz Brown who dumped him for John Stape – bit of an error on Fiz’s part – and even looked after Fiz’s little brother Chesney for a while though that ended badly when Ches was taken into care.

Kirk works at Underworld (Credit: ITV)

Kirk managed to ruin his parents’ dog kennel business, had a short stint working alongside Fred Elliott in the butcher shop, and finally found his vocation as a packer and delivery driver at Underworld.

Married bliss

When Beth Tinker had a date, Kirk offered to drive her. But her date was rude and Kirk stood up for her – and got a punch in the chops for his trouble.

Beth and Kirk are made for each other (Credit: ITV)

But Beth was impressed and soon she and Kirk were an item.

They tied the knot in an 80s-themed wedding but just a short while later, Kirk discovered Beth was still married to son Craig’s dad, Darryl Parkins.

The pair managed to get over the hiccup and are still happily ‘married’.

Now Craig’s playing boss to reluctant new employee and stepson Craig. Will the power go to his head?!

