New spoilers Craig Tinker is set to make a shocking decision in Coronation Street next week.

The police officer will walk away from his beloved career in the force by dramatically quitting.

Craig Tinker quits the police in Coronation Street next week (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Why is Craig quitting?

Viewers watched last week as Craig discovered girlfriend Faye Windass’ secret role in Ted’s death.

They were shocked when he decided to let Faye – and Emma Brooker – get away with it.

Now next week he faces the decision of whether to embrace his corruption and help cover it up completely.

When Craig reveals that they’re going to conduct another thorough search of Ted’s house, Faye’s horrified.

He soon realises that he can’t continue to be in the police as well as being with Faye.

And so he decides to quit.

Craig Tinker starts new career

Determined to help him, Faye goes to the factory to try and find Craig a new job.

But when Beth overhears Faye enquiring about a job at the factory for Craig, she’s shocked.

Furious to learn that he’s resigned from the police force, she later confronts Craig, demanding to know why he’s quitting.

Will Beth discover the truth?

Beth demands to know the truth while terrified Faye watches on (Credit: ITV)

Later as Faye struggles with her guilt about what Craig has done for her – he tries to make her feel better.

Craig assures Faye that leaving the police force was his choice.

He even promises to talk to Sarah about the job in packing so they can both move on.

But with the investigation into Ted’s death in full flight – how long will it be until all their lies are exposed?

Fans watching Friday night’s episode couldn’t help but notice Emma sparking with Ted’s grandson after attending his funeral.

Will he come to find her and identify her from the photofit?

