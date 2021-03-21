Jacqueline Jossa has revealed what it will take to get her to return to EastEnders.

Viewers have been teased by the BBC soap over a potential return for Jacqueline‘s character Lauren Branning with frequent mentions in the last few months.

She is currently in New Zealand with son Louis while ex Peter Beale has returned to Walford.

However, the actress has said the only way she will reprise her role as Lauren is if soap bosses bring back the entire Branning family.

What did Jacqueline Jossa say about an EastEnders return?

Speaking on Instagram live, Jacqueline said: “The timing would have to be right.

“It would only happen if all the Brannings came back at the same time.

“So EastEnders would have to want us all back.”

Lauren Branning left EastEnders alone after the death of her sister (Credit: BBC)

Will EastEnders bring back the Brannings?

However, that could be easier said than done.

Jacqueline’s on-screen dad Jake Wood has just bowed out of the soap after 15 years playing the loverat.

And her on-screen mum Jo Joyner is currently starring in a host of other shows including regular roles on Ackley Bridge and Shakespeare and Hathaway.

So it seems unlikely that viewers will get a Branning return any time soon.

When did Jacqueline leave EastEnders?

Jacqueline took over the role of Lauren from Madeline Duggan in 2010.

During Jacqueline’s time playing Lauren, her character struggled with a drinking problem, gave birth to her first child and discovered her late boyfriend Steven had been cheating on her with her sister Abi.

On Christmas Day 2017, Lauren and pregnant Abi tried to get their dad Max off the roof of The Vic.

Jacqueline wants her on-screen dad Jake back as Max Branning too (Credit: BBC)

Both sisters ended up falling off the roof and, while Lauren survived, Abi was declared brain dead.

After Abi delivered her daughter, who was later called Abi Jr in memory of her mother, Max and Tanya made the decision to turn off her life support.

Following Abi’s funeral, Lauren decided to move to New Zealand. She reunited with Peter Beale, who is the father of her son Louis.

Lauren was mentioned recently when Max learnt that Lauren and Peter had split up.

Peter has returned to Walford, played by new actor Dayle Hudson, which has left soap fans keen to see his ex-girlfriend Lauren return too.

Writing on Digital Spy Forums, one said: “Lauren obviously has ties to Peter and Max. I think it is inevitable that EastEnders will want to look at her relationship with Peter.”

