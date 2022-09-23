Kelli Hollis in Emmerdale: Which two roles did the actress play?

Kelli Hollis in Emmerdale was known for her role as Amelia Spencer‘s mum, Ali.

But the actress – who shot to fame playing Yvonne Karib in Shameless – has actually had two stints in the Yorkshire soap.

And eagle-eyed fans will be able to spot her in episodes of Classic Emmerdale airing shortly.

Who is Kelly Hollis?

Kelly Hollis started her television career playing Lizzy in Playing The Field alongside former Emmerdale stars Gaynor Faye (who played Megan Macey) and James Thornton (aka John Barton).

She went on to have roles in The Bill, Dalziel and Pascoe, and See No Evil: The Moors Murders, as well as playing Yvonne in Shameless for six seasons.

Ali was killed off screen in 2018 (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

Kelli Hollis in Emmerdale in 2002

In 2002, Zoe Tate was in a bad way.

The vet was struggling with her mental health at the time. She was in the grip of a schizophrenic episode and had been sectioned.

In the hospital, as she recovered, Zoe met fellow patient Melanie Say – played by Kelli Hollis – and the pair struck up a friendship.

When Zoe discovered she was pregnant – with no memory of her one-night stand with Scott Windsor – Melanie offered to go to her ante-natal sessions with her.

Kelli played Melanie, who befriended Zoe Tate (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

Ali Spencer

Nine years later, Kelli returned to Emmerdale. This time she was playing Ali Spencer. Ali was the sister of Rachel Breckle and came to the village with her children Amelia and Sean, and her girlfriend Ruby.

A short while later Ali’s ex-husband, Dan Spencer, came to the village in the mistaken hope he could win Ali back. He decided to stay around though he and Ali were most definitely over.

Ali worked at the Sharma sweet factory and made friends with Lisa Dingle. Her storylines included her illiteracy, and her fierce protectiveness of sister Rachel.

In 2015, Ali was devastated when Ruby died in the same helicopter crash that killed Val Pollard. Wanting to leave the village, she moved to Liverpool with her sister Rachel. Amelia decided to stay behind with Dan and his then fiancée Kerry Wyatt.

In 2018, Ali was killed – off screen – in a car crash.

What’s Kelli Hollis doing now?

Kelli recently launched a production company called Book To Screen, focusing on adapting novels for television and film.

She’s mum to two grown-up kids, Fallon and Jai, and has embarked on a new adventure spending time living in Thailand with her partner Martin Dawson.

