Catherine Tyldesley looks unrecognisable in Shameless throwback

Catherine Tyldesley looked completely different in a throwback shot from her acting days on Shameless.

The former Coronation Street star, 36, previously appeared on the Channel 4 drama back in 2011.

Taking to Twitter, the actress shared a shot of herself as Carly – a woman who meets lead character Frank in a psychiatric hospital.

Catherine Tyldesley looked unrecognisable in a shot from Channel 4’s Shameless (Credit: SplashNews.com)

She came across the throwback from a user, who wrote: “Didn’t know @Cath_Tyldesley had been in shameless!!”

What did Catherine Tyldesley say?

Reposting the shot, Cath replied: “Dear God… there’s a throwback.”

The actress looked a world away from her glamorous self – and fans certainly agreed!

One commented: “Oh my god this is life.”

Dear God… there’s a throw back https://t.co/Xhhsdn48bh — Catherine Tyldesley (@Cath_Tyldesley) September 8, 2020

A second added: “Just started watching them and there’s a load of recognisable actors/actresses on it!”

As well as Shameless, Catherine also had parts in Holby City and Emmerdale before landing her breakthrough role in Corrie.

Catherine Tyldesley lands a new role

Since waving goodbye to Eva Price, Catherine has continued with her successful acting career.

Last month, the former Strictly star left fans delighted as she teased an exciting role in new ITV drama Viewpoint.

The actress stunned fans with her changing appearance (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The exciting gig will see Cath star alongside Noel Clarke in the upcoming TV series.

Announcing the news with fans, she wrote: “So excited!! I can finally reveal!! Awesome cast. Incredible writing.

“You guys will love this.”

The gripping five-part series follows a tense police surveillance investigation into a Manchester community.

Catherine took on a number of acting role before landing Corrie (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Despite a string of new opportunities, it certainly hasn’t put the star off returning to Coronation Street in the future.

Catherine previously told Metro.co.uk: “Yeah, never say never!

“It was my home for a long time and I’d love to see Eva go back there at some point when the time’s right for me.”

