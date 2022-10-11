Jennifer Metcalfe: who did the Hollyoaks star play in Emmerdale?

Jennifer Metcalfe is best known for playing Mercedes McQueen in Hollyoaks. But eagle-eyed viewers have spotted her playing Jade Nicholls in episodes of Classic Emmerdale at the moment.

So who was Jade?

And how did Jennifer make the move from Emmerdale guest star to Hollyoaks star?

During her stinit on Emmerdale Jennifer played a school bully (Credit: ITV)

Jennifer Metcalfe in Emmerdale

Jennifer Metcalfe played Jade Nicholls in Emmerdale.

Jade was at school with Katie Addyman – Andy Sugden’s then girlfriend and eventually his wife.

At the time, Katie had just turned 16 and she was pregnant with Andy’s baby. She and Andy had broken up – briefly – but reunited.

As the new school year dawned, Katie went back to school, only to be given a hard time by bully Jade.

Jade was mean to pregnant Katie Sugden (Credit: ITV)

What did Jennifer Metcalfe do next?

Before her appearance in Emmerdale, when she was still a teenager, Jen had roles in Where The Heart Is (alongside current Emmerdale star Lesley Dunlop) and she played another bully in At Home With The Braithewaites.

Joining Hollyoaks

In 2006 Jennifer joined Hollyoaks as Mercedes McQueen.

She originally auditioned to play Clare Devine, but ended up landing the role that’s made her a soap icon.

In her own words: “Mercedes McQueen, bitch!”

The sassiest, gobbiest, most bolshy member of the McQueen family – and that’s with some pretty stiff opposition! – Mercedes arrived in Hollyoaks in 2006.

Mercedes McQueen has been the centre of some of Hollyoaks’ biggest storylines (Credit: Lime Pictures)

What are Mercedes McQueen’s highlights?

Where to begin?!

Mercy has been married four times – to Russ Owen, Malachy Fisher, Dr Browning (still the best soap wedding, ever) and Sylver McQueen. She’s been engaged once, to Riley Costello, though she was sleeping with his dad Carl at the time. For a while she thought Carl was the father of her son, Bobby.

She also had a stillborn baby with her longterm partner Joe Costello.

Mercedes was also involved in the Gloved Hand killer storyline, she stalked Mitzeee Minniver, and was the centre of her own whodunnit when she was shot – with her attacker eventually revealed to be Grace Black, with a bit of help from James Nightingale.

And she was also at the centre of the Breda McQueen killer storyline.

Oh, and she faked her own death for a while, too.

Her most recent husband, Sylver McQueen died in an explosion at the Salon de Thé after being left to die by Bobby.

Mercedes took on Breda to save Sylver (Credit: Lime Pictures)

Mercy and Silas

One of Mercedes’ biggest, longest-running stories involved serial killer Silas Blissett. Silas was the grandfather of Mercedes’ ex-fiance Riley.

When Mercy was expecting baby Bobby, Silas kidnapped her and kept her captive as she gave birth. But Mercedes evaded his attempts to kill her.

So in 2020, Silas returned to the village, determined to finish what he’d started with the help of his grandson Seth Costello.

Their plan failed, though, because Theresa McQueen arrived and saved Mercy.

Phew!

But the evil grandad kept in touch with little Bobby through his chess app and returned again in 2022 to finish the job.

However, Silas’s reign of terror was eventually ended.

He was killed by Bobby!

Mercedes was targetted by Silas (Credit: Lime Pictures)

Is Jen Metcalfe married?

In 2011, Jennifer took part in Dancing On Ice where she met Sylvain Longchambon.

The couple started dating, however when he was partnered with Coronation Street star Samia Longchambon in the 2013 series Sylvain ended things with Jennifer.

Jennifer told The Sun On Sunday at the time it “felt like death” when Sylvain broke off their relationship on Christmas morning. However, he denied cheating, although did admit he and Samia had discussed their feelings for each other.

Sylvain and Samia went on to marry and have a son together.

Meanwhile, Jennifer was in a relationship with Geordie Shore’s Greg Lake for several years and the pair had a son, Daye. But they split in 2020.

Jennifer has since been linked with other men, but hasn’t yet confirmed a new relationship.

