Hollyoaks star Jennifer Metcalfe secretly splits from boyfriend Greg Lake

Hollyoaks favourite Jennifer Metcalfe has revealed she secretly split from boyfriend Greg Lake months ago.

The 36-year-old actress – who is best known for her role of Mercedes McQueen in the Channel 4 soap – shared the sad news on Instagram today (August 21).

Despite their split, the former couple plan to remain friends for the sake of their son Daye.

Hollyoaks star Jennifer Metcalfe has secretly split from boyfriend Greg Lake (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Read more: Brooke Vincent opens up on motherhood as she shares adorable clip of son Mexx

Addressing her 568k followers, Jennifer wrote: “Greg and I decided to part ways amicably a couple months ago. We remain friends and we both will continue to happily co parent Daye and would appreciate privacy during these times.

“Thank you to everyone who has supported us before, during and after this.”

We remain friends and we both will continue to happily co parent Daye

The soap star removed the comments from the post.

Meanwhile, Greg last appeared on Jennifer’s social media during a family day out in July.

When did Jennifer and Greg start dating?

Jennifer started dating former Geordie Shore star Greg back in 2012.

The couple welcomed their son Daye in June 2017, with Jen sharing the news on Instagram.

She captioned a photo: “My boys” with two blue heart emojis.

The Channel 4 star previously revealed she was relieved Greg didn’t proposed to her on her birthday in 2018.

The couple will remain friends (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Read more: Emmerdale’s Charley Webb reveals frustration at ‘teething troubles’ over new business

The actress confessed on Loose Women: “I actually thought he proposed to be on my birthday.

“I thought he was going to and I was like, ‘I’m too tired for this, can we do it another day?’

“He bought me this ring, a gorgeous ring for my birthday from him and Daye. He got out the ring box and I was just a mess.

“I had just finished work, finished bathing Daye and I was so tired. I thought, ‘Please don’t do this now,’ and he said, ‘No, It’s just a ring!’”

Jen confirmed their split on social media today (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What has Jennifer said about motherhood?

Jennifer is a proud mum to three-year-old son Daye – but it isn’t without its struggles.

During an interview with The Mirror, Jen admitted: “It is really, really hard. You feel like you are constantly on a conveyer belt and I can never ever stop.

“Even when you have a night off, you don’t really have a night off.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.