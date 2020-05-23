Hollyoaks legend Gemma Bissix almost played Emmerdale's Andrea Tate

Emmerdale viewers could have been watching a very different battle between Kim Tate and her daughter-in-law Andrea unfold if producers had picked a different actress.

Hollyoaks legend Gemma Bissix has revealed she almost played the Tate-by-marriage after auditioning for producers.

Gemma Bissix almost played Andrea (Credit: Lime Pictures)

The actress, best known for playing villain Clare Devine in the Channel 4 soap, could have gone head to head with Claire King's legendary villain.

She told The Sun: "I auditioned for Emmerdale last January.

"It was just a self tape, I got really lovely feedback actually, saying it was great and lovely to see you and stuff like that.

"But it was quite a similar role, a bitchy kind of role so even when I did the script I thought to myself it's a bit kind of like I went back to EastEnders and it was a bit bitchy and obviously Hollyoaks..."

Actress Anna Nightingale plays Andrea currently and she's having a dramatic time on screen.

What's Andrea up to on-screen?

Andrea is on cloud nine thinking Jamie has ended his fling with Belle Dingle - but next week her world comes crashing down.

When she sees Jamie's laptop, she realises he is still seeing Belle.

And when he later lies to her about spending the night at a conference, she's devastated to have her suspicions confirmed.

Andrea is devastated by husband Jamie's affair (Credit: ITV)

But she will open up to pal Leyla about Jamie and Belle and get a much needed kick into action.

Even when Leyla tells her to dump Jamie for cheating on her, Andrea can't do it. She insists she still loves the cheat.

However it soon seems like Leyla's words may have had an affect as Andrea decides revenge is the best way forward.

She vows she'll get even and recruits Leyla to help her.

What does Andrea have in mind? And how far will she go to make her cheating husband and his lover pay?

Will she use all of what mother in law Kim Tate taught her?

