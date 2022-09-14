Is Emmerdale on tonight? More schedule changes ahead this week

ITV has changed its schedule over the last few days, meaning Emmerdale has been on at different times.

Emmerdale’s schedule has changed a lot, but when is it on again, and what is the schedule for this week?

When is Emmerdale on tonight?

Emmerdale continues tonight (Wednesday, September 14) at 7.30pm on ITV.

Tonight’s episode will be half an hour and will be a continuation from last night’s episode (Tuesday, September 13).

Last night’s episode and tonight’s episode were originally meant to air as an hour long episode on Friday (September 9), however it was taken off air due to The Queen‘s death.

Emmerdale is on tonight (Credit: ITV)

When is Emmerdale on this week?

Tomorrow night (Thursday, September 15) Emmerdale will be on for an hour and a half on ITV.

Originally the National Television Awards was meant to air tomorrow night, but it has been postponed as a mark of respect following Queen Elizabeth II’s death.

The NTAs will now take place on Thursday October 13 2022.

So tomorrow night Emmerdale will be on from 7.30pm until 9pm. This will be followed by an hour-long episode of Coronation Street.

On Friday night (September 16) Emmerdale will be on at 7pm for an hour followed by an hour-long episode of Corrie.

Liv went to Spain (Credit: ITV)

What is happening in tonight’s episode?

The episode continues after Liv and Vinny decided to go to Spain together with Sandra.

However Vinny was told before they left that he was being offered a contract for work and needed to start soon.

This meant he needed to stay behind.

Meanwhile Al told Chas that he loved her. Although she was originally taken aback, it looks like she’s falling for him.

What does this mean for Chas and Paddy?

Read more: Who is in the cast of Emmerdale 2022? Meet the full line-up

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

Are you looking forward to next week’s Emmerdale? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!