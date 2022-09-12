Emmerdale: Claire King reveals tragedy behind Millie’s disappearance

Emmerdale star Claire King has revealed the poignant outcome of Millie‘s disappearance.

In upcoming scenes Claire’s character Kim learns that Hazel was pushed down the stairs by Jamie and is reunited with her granddaughter Millie.

But when Millie comes back to Home Farm she ends up running away.

Now Claire King has revealed where Millie goes to.

Kim finds out Jamie is alive (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Kim is reunited with Millie

In upcoming episodes Kim is frustrated when Hazel and Millie don’t show up to see her.

She soon learns Hazel was in an accident and goes to see her in hospital.

At the hospital she discovers Jamie pushed Hazel down the stairs which shocks Kim as she believed her son was dead.

Kim demands to know what Jamie has been up to and Hazel fills her in on her time with Jamie.

Now she knows the truth, Kim wastes no time in reporting Jamie to the police for attempted murder.

However Kim’s granddaughter Millie is scared and confused seeing Kim again.

Kim is determined to keep Millie safe and takes her back to Home Farm.

The next day, the police show Kim proof that Jamie is still alive.

But when Millie overhears Kim talking about her dad, she doesn’t react well.

Kim is terrified when she discovers Millie has gone missing.

But where has she gone to?

Millie is confused seeing Kim again (Credit: ITV)

Claire King reveals poignant outcome of Millie’s disappearance

Speaking at a press event about Kim’s mindset in the situation, Emmerdale actress Claire King said: “Kim is not one of those people who’ll do something bad to Millie just because she doesn’t like Jamie. She wants to protect this child, but Millie is feeling really unsettled and doesn’t want to be there.

“Millie wants to go back to Hazel and life with daddy and all the rest of it.

Millie is upset when she hears Kim talking about Jamie (Credit: ITV)

Claire then revealed that Millie goes to find Wendy. Millie and her mother Andrea use to live with Wendy before Andrea was killed by Meena Jutla.

She continued: “She disappears one day and they go to look for her and she’s vanished. She’s wandering around the village and she goes to find nurse Wendy – where she lived with her mother when Andrea was still alive.”

Will Kim be able to find Millie?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

