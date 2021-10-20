Soaps

Emmerdale: How big is Home Farm? Where is the waterfall?

Some fans watching the explosive stunt scenes were questioning just where has Kim Tate been hiding her waterfall?

By Carena Crawford

Emmerdale has thrilled fans with a huge stunt week as several villagers including Victoria Sugden fight for their lives.

But as the participants of the survival challenge climb across a rope bridge, abseil and battle rapids, viewers have been left questioning one thing: exactly where has Kim Tate been hiding all this land?

How big is Home Farm in Emmerdale?

Kim Tate currently owns Home Farm and it’s Estate (Credit: ITV)

Home Farm is the house in which Kim Tate lives. It has 11 bedrooms, numerous downstairs rooms and even a granny flat.

Home Farm Estate is the business that comes hand-in-hand with the house. The Estate has lots of land and also owns several houses in the village.

It also owns Treetop Adventure World, houses Kim’s Stables, a fish farm and a holiday park.

But there has never been mention of rapids or a waterfall being part of the land. Nor those stunning cliffs that the rope bridge is hanging between!

What are fans saying?

Emmerdale David scared during bridge stunt
David has been taking part in the survival challenge (Credit: ITV)

While the residents of Emmerdale, including David Metcalfe, take part in the survival challenge, last night saw Victoria cascade down a waterfall.

While we wait to see if she’ll survive the plunge, viewers all want to know exactly where the waterfall is.

What happens on Emmerdale tonight?

Will Victoria survive the rapids – or Meena? (Credit: ITV)

After Victoria fell over the waterfall, Meena holds her lifeless body under the water.

But someone spots her latest attack and Meena is forced to follow them into the maze to silence them too.

Ready to kill yet again, who does Meena have in her sights now? Who will die at her hands?

Elsewhere, Charles is badly injured – will he make it out alive?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

