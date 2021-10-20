Emmerdale: How big is Home Farm? Where is the waterfall?

Emmerdale has thrilled fans with a huge stunt week as several villagers including Victoria Sugden fight for their lives.

But as the participants of the survival challenge climb across a rope bridge, abseil and battle rapids, viewers have been left questioning one thing: exactly where has Kim Tate been hiding all this land?

How big is Home Farm in Emmerdale?

Kim Tate currently owns Home Farm and it’s Estate (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Emmerdale fans baffled at David’s participation in survival challenge

Home Farm is the house in which Kim Tate lives. It has 11 bedrooms, numerous downstairs rooms and even a granny flat.

Home Farm Estate is the business that comes hand-in-hand with the house. The Estate has lots of land and also owns several houses in the village.

It also owns Treetop Adventure World, houses Kim’s Stables, a fish farm and a holiday park.

But there has never been mention of rapids or a waterfall being part of the land. Nor those stunning cliffs that the rope bridge is hanging between!

What are fans saying?

David has been taking part in the survival challenge (Credit: ITV)

While the residents of Emmerdale, including David Metcalfe, take part in the survival challenge, last night saw Victoria cascade down a waterfall.

While we wait to see if she’ll survive the plunge, viewers all want to know exactly where the waterfall is.

How much land does Kim Tate actually own? She’s even got her own waterfall! #Emmerdale — Michelle Horton 💜💙 (@MichelleH0481) October 19, 2021

Laughable. Think the writers forgot where the Tate estate is, and that it has never had even a hint of a waterfall and rapids in 49 years. Just a ludicrous scenario to suddenly come up with. #emmerdale https://t.co/xqOCwdoF8S — H M Smith (@HazelMSmith3) October 19, 2021

Who’d have thought Kim Tate had rapids and a waterfall on her land #emmerdale — ₲₳ⱤɎ (@ryan_da_lion) October 19, 2021

Since when did home farm have a lake? Never knew home farm to actually be that big especially having a big waterfall there. #Emmerdale — Rosie Bentham Fans (@BenthamFans) October 19, 2021

Also where did this waterfall come from? I’ve watched this soap 25 years and never remember Frank Tate hiking down the rapids #emmerdale — Sarah Louise (@sarahlrobinson_) October 19, 2021

What happens on Emmerdale tonight?

Will Victoria survive the rapids – or Meena? (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Emmerdale: Fans terrified Victoria is about to die

After Victoria fell over the waterfall, Meena holds her lifeless body under the water.

But someone spots her latest attack and Meena is forced to follow them into the maze to silence them too.

Ready to kill yet again, who does Meena have in her sights now? Who will die at her hands?

Elsewhere, Charles is badly injured – will he make it out alive?

Want more spoilers from Emmerdale? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated Emmerdale spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

What do you think of these latest Emmerdale spoilers? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!