ITV announces plans for coverage of Queen’s state funeral

The funeral of the Queen will take place on Monday, September 19 and ITV has now announced plans for its coverage.

The Queen’s funeral will take place at Westminster Abbey.

ITV has said the event will be shown live and without ad breaks on their main channel.

Furthermore, the Queen’s funeral will also air on all of its digital channels.

ITV adds its coverage will be part of the the largest outside broadcast in ITV’s history.

The Queen’s funeral will be broadcast on ITV without ad breaks (Credit: Splashnews.com)

ITV plans for Queen’s funeral coverage

Ahead of the funeral, Good Morning Britain will preview the day’s activity.

And then in the evening, a documentary covering events following the death of the Queen will air. The programme covers what happened in the ten days between the late monarch’s passing and the state funeral.

Additionally, a programme focusing on and recapping the events on the day of the funeral will be on at 9pm.

There will also be an extended instalment of News at Ten.

What’s more, the entire day’s schedule will be simulcast on all of ITV’s main channel, five digital channels, and ITV Hub.

It is the first time that ITV has provided such coverage from 6am to midnight.

Further details concerning ITV’s coverage will be announced as and when.

This includes the line-up of presenters set to anchor coverage on the day.

Additionally, there will be no advertising runs during any of ITV’s royal coverage or commentary.

That means in effect there will be no ads on any ITV channel that day.

Good Morning Britain will preview the day’s events (Credit: @GMB Twitter)

‘Rehearsal for Queen’s death’

During Monday’s (September 12) GMB, co-host Ben Shephard gave viewers a sense of the scale of preparations for a news event such as the Queen’s passing.

He explained that journalists, producers and presenters are drilled for royal deaths well in advance.

Seated alongside Susanna Reid, Ben offered insight into how the media planned for “years” for the Queen’s passing.

He also admitted that despite rehearsals for the Queen’s death it was still a shock when the sad moment came.

News at Ten will be extended as part of ITV’s coverage of the Queen’s funeral (Credit: ITV Hub)

“All of us here at various times over the last 10 or 15 years have prepared for this, have rehearsed for this,” Ben said.

“We’ll plan what’s going to happen. There’s a protocol about it all.

“But the reality of that moment for all of us has struck really hard.”

When is the Queen’s funeral? What time will it begin?

ITV coverage will begin first thing in the morning of Monday September 19.

But the funeral itself is due to start at 11am.

The funeral will also air on BBC One, BBC News, and stream on BBC iPlayer but timings are yet to be announced.

