How old is Kyle in Emmerdale? Who are his parents and why is his surname Winchester?

Kyle Winchester first appeared in Emmerdale in 2011 after his dramatic on-screen birth.

He’s already been through a lot in his short life.

But who are Kyle’s parents, how old is he and why is his surname Winchester?

Amy and Cain are Kyle’s parents (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

Who is Kyle Winchester in Emmerdale? Why is his surname Winchester?

Kyle is the biological son of Cain Dingle and Amy Wyatt.

Cain and Amy, who was 17 at the time, had a one-night-stand in 2011 which resulted in Amy falling pregnant.

Cain paid Amy to have an abortion but she couldn’t go through with it.

Amy hid her pregnancy from everyone except Cain’s younger sister Belle Dingle.

Amy gave birth to a baby boy in the village cemetery. However she thought he was stillborn and left him in the village phone box.

He was found by Hazel Rhodes and taken to hospital where nurses named him Kyle.

Eventually Amy’s foster parents Val and Eric found out she had a baby and she went to the hospital.

On Christmas Day Amy brought Kyle home but she wasn’t ready for motherhood.

Amy phoned social services and Kyle was taken away and placed in foster care.

He was eventually adopted by Tom and Karen Winchester – which is why Kyle has the surname Winchester.

Kerry gave Kyle up for adoption (Credit: TV/Shutterstock)

What happened to Kyle’s adoptive parents?

In July 2013 Karen and Tom died of carbon monoxide poisoning.

When Amy learnt about this she went to the funeral where she met Kyle’s adoptive grandmother Joanie Wright.

She befriended Joanie and started to see Kyle, but didn’t tell Joanie she was Kyle’s birth mum.

Eventually Joanie found out the truth when Eric let it slip.

She took out a restraining order against Amy.

Amy tried to flee to Ireland with Kyle, however Cain persuaded her to give Kyle back.

Amy went to Ireland anyway and Cain took his son back to Joanie.

Joanie was Kyle’s adoptive grandmother (Credit: ITV)

What happened to Joanie?

When Joanie had no where to stay, she ended up moving in with Lisa and Zak Dingle.

Cain wasn’t happy about this.

Joanie had an affair with Zak but in December 2016 she was imprisoned for assault.

At this time, Cain had started to see Kyle and bond with him.

However when Lisa picked Joanie up from prison in January 2017, Joanie had a heart attack and died.

Living with Cain and Moira

After Joanie’s death, Zak and Lisa were concerned about raising a young child.

Kerry, Amy’s mother, wanted to have Kyle but when a social worker found out Amy had been taken away from Kerry when she was a child, Kyle was taken into care temporarily.

Lisa and Zak managed to get Kyle back and Zak was appointed his legal guardian.

Eventually Kyle went to live with Cain and his wife Moira.

Amy came back to the village in 2019 (Credit: ITV)

Amy’s return

In 2019 Kerry went to Ireland where she reunited with Amy, with Natalie Ann Jamieson having taken over the role from Chelsea Halfpenny.

Kerry convinced Amy to come back to Emmerdale.

Amy decided she wanted to be involved in Kyle’s life and told him she is her birth mum.

Cain and Amy eventually came to the agreement that they would share custody of Kyle.

How old is Kyle now?

Kyle was born on December 1 2011 meaning the character is 10 years old. He will turn 11 next month.

Kyle is now 10 (Credit: ITV)

Who are Kyle’s siblings?

Kyle is the younger half-brother of Cain’s other children Debbie and Nate.

In 2017 Moira gave birth to Cain’s son Isaac.

Who plays Kyle in Emmerdale?

Kyle was originally played by twins Molly and Isaac Ainsworth in 2011.

When Kyle returned to screens in 2013, Huey Quinn had taken over the role.

Huey is currently still playing Kyle.

Cain stunned Moira with the truth about Kyle (Credit: ITV)

Kyle revealed as a killer in Emmerdale

This week Cain Dingle discovered that his sister Chas had been having an affair with Al Chapman – the Dingles’ sworn enemy.

Cain tricked Al into meeting and he confronted him about the affair with a gun.

He put the gun down telling him it was just to get attention and the two men began to fight.

However Al ended up getting shot and died from his injuries.

Kerry discovered Cain holding a gun, stood over her fiancé’s dead body and called the police.

Cain was arrested and charged. But in tonight’s episode (Friday, October 4) Cain pleaded guilty to Al’s murder.

When Moira confronted him, Cain was forced to confess that it was Kyle who shot Al.

But what does this mean for young Kyle? Will the police find out the truth?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

