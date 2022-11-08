Emmerdale: Kyle confesses and fans call Huey Quinn ‘best child actor’ in years

Emmerdale fans have called Kyle actor Huey Quinn the ‘best child actor in years’ after his performance in last night’s episode (Monday, November 7 2022).

In the Emmerdale episode, Kyle confessed to his mum Amy that he was the one who killed Al.

Meanwhile Cain also told Moira what happened.

As flashbacks showed the moment Al was shot, fans quickly praised actor Huey.

Kyle shot Al and Cain is covering for his son (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Kyle confesses to Amy that he killed Al

Last week Cain confronted Al after he discovered he had been having an affair with Chas.

However things took a dark turn when Al ended up being shot.

As Al’s fiancée Kerry heard the gun shot, she went to investigate and found Al dead with Cain stood nearby holding the gun.

She called the police and Cain was arrested and charged with Al’s murder.

Last week he pleaded guilty to murder but when he went too visit Moira he confessed that he didn’t kill Al – his 10-year-old son Kyle did.

In last night’s episode Cain told Moira about the events leading up to Al’s death.

Kyle cried as he told Amy the truth (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans call Huey Quinn ‘best child actor in years’

Meanwhile Kyle started to tell his mum Amy the truth. He broke down in tears as he explained the details of what happened to Al.

Flashbacks revealed that Kyle followed an angry Cain to the barn and saw him and Al fighting.

He noticed the shotgun and picked it up. Kyle pointed it at Al and warned him to leave his dad alone.

Al and Cain tried to get him to put the gun down and he started to lower the weapon.

But as Al moved to grab the gun from Kyle, he shot him.

Afterwards Kyle said to his mum that he wanted to tell the police the truth so Cain could be free.

However Amy told him he couldn’t tell anyone what he told her.

Now fans are praising Huey Quinn for his performance and have called him the ‘best child actor’ in years.

Huey Quinn who plays Kyle best child actor I’ve seen in a long time !!!!! @emmerdale #emmerdale #kyle — Shani 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@shanilouise2012) November 7, 2022

Who knew Emmerdale had a hidden gem of an actor in Huey Quinn…what a talent!

Some great scenes from Jeff Hordley too..#emmerdale pic.twitter.com/FvawEDaa4n — Spartacus2963 (@spartacus2963) November 7, 2022

Terrific #Emmerdale tonight and Kyle / Huey Quinn is a great young actor. — Alban (@SpinninAlb) November 7, 2022

Hopefully this storyline will get Nat J Robb and Jeff Hordley some awards next year! They sure deserve some. Little Huey Quinn too. #Emmerdale — Danielle 🍂 (@Danielle92_xo) November 7, 2022

#Emmerdale what a great little actor the lad who plays Kyle is, got a bright future ahead of him! — Joanna ⚫⚪ (@googoogajoob78) November 7, 2022

This acting from the one who plays Kyle give him all the awards #emmerdale — dan the chatterbox 🍁🍂 (@chattymandan) November 7, 2022

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

