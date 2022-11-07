Emmerdale: Moira to tell the police about Kyle to free Cain?

Tonight’s Emmerdale (Monday, November 7) saw Cain explain to Moira what happened the day Al was shot.

As Moira paid Cain a visit in prison, he told her that it was his 10-year-old son Kyle who killed Al.

Flashbacks showed the moment Kyle shot Al.

But now Moira knows the truth, will she tell the police what really happened in order to free her husband?

Emmerdale: Cain reveals Kyle killed Al

Last week Cain discovered his sister Chas was having an affair with Al Chapman.

Cain tricked Al into meeting and confronted him with a shotgun.

Cain put the gun down saying it was only to get his attention.

The two men began to fight however Al ended up getting shot.

Al’s fiancée Kerry was nearby and heard the gunshot.

She went to see what happened and found Al dead on the floor with Cain stood nearby holding the gun.

Kerry called the police and Cain was arrested and charged with Al’s murder.

In Friday’s episode (November 4) Cain pleaded guilty to Al’s murder, but later when Moira came to visit him he told her the truth – Kyle killed Al.

In tonight’s Emmerdale episode Cain explained what happened the day Al was killed.

Meanwhile Kyle confessed the truth to his mum Amy.

Flashbacks revealed that Kyle noticed that Cain had left the house angry and followed him as he went to meet Al.

As Kyle went into the barn he witnessed his dad and Al fighting.

He picked up the gun and warned Al to back off.

Cain and Al tried to get Kyle to put down the gun, but as Al moved towards Kyle to grab the gun, the young boy shot him.

Cain realised Al was dead and ordered his son to wait outside.

But after Kerry came in and saw Al and Cain, he told Kyle to go back to the house and stay strong.

Will Moira tell the police the truth to free Cain?

Back in prison, Cain told Moira that she needs to forget about him as he could be facing a life sentence.

Moira refused and was optimistic that her husband would get out of prison.

Cain told his wife that she’d made her life better and wanted her to move on, but she said she would never give up on him.

Before Moira left, Cain asked her to keep Kyle safe and promised her to keep quiet about who killed Al.

But she didn’t say anything. Will she tell the police the truth to free Cain so they can be together again?

We know that Moira has betrayed Cain before.

Earlier this year Cain’s mum Faith confided in Moira that her cancer had returned and was terminal.

She asked her not to tell anyone and Moira kept her promise to Faith.

Eventually Faith told Cain about her diagnosis.

As Faith’s cancer progressed, she made the decision to take her own life and again confided in Moira.

Moira begged her not to go through with her plan but Faith did end her own life.

After Faith’s death, Cain figured out that Moira knew what Faith was planning.

Will Moira betray Cain and tell the police that Kyle killed Al? Or will she keep it a secret?

