Emmerdale: How old is Cain and Moira’s son Isaac Dingle?

Isaac Dingle is the son of Cain and Moira Dingle.

Isaac made a dramatic entrance into the world.

But, how old is Issac Dingle in Emmerdale now?

Moira had a surprise birth (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Who is Isaac Dingle?

Isaac Dingle is the son of Moira and Cain Dingle although the identity of his father wasn’t always clear.

Isaac also has a lot of half-siblings: Debbie Dingle, Nate Robinson, the late Holly Barton, Adam Barton, Matty Barton and Kyle Winchester.

When Moira gave birth to Isaac in 2017, she didn’t know that she was pregnant until she went into labour.

Moira and Emma Barton got caught up in a barn explosion at Butler’s, and Moira was trapped underneath some crates.

Killer nurse Emma was ready to leave Moira to die until Moira told her that she was in labour.

Moira told her that the baby was Pete’s – Emma’s son.

Emma helped Moira but whilst she was in hospital, Emma kidnapped baby Isaac.

Harriet later found Isaac in the Church.

Moira was furious with Emma for taking her son and pushed her off the Hotten Viaduct after a showdown, killing her.

Sadly, Moira struggled to cope with looking after Isaac at first and even suggested that Adam and Victoria adopt him.

She didn’t want to be a part of his life and wanted to give him to anyone who would have him.

However, Cain ended up bringing up Isaac up once he found out that he was Isaac’s real dad.

Pete was left devastated as Moira revealed that he wasn’t the father.

Moira eventually got help and started to bond with her son.

Isaac has also appeared in some other important storylines.

As a young baby, it was revealed that Isaac had a heart murmur and a hole in his heart.

Luckily, he was okay.

Isaac also fell ill whilst Moira was drinking.

Cain was furious when he found out that Moira had failed to look after their son.

This led Moira to leave the village for a short while to get better.

More recently Moira and Amy have been focused on keeping Kyle’s secret safe.

Kyle killed Al Chapman, but Cain took the blame.

However Kyle has been struggling with the guilt.

Isaac is 5 years old (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: How old is Isaac Dingle?

Isaac Dingle is 5 years old.

He was born on October 2, 2017.

Isaac has been played by a number of actors (Credit: ITV)

Who plays Isaac?

Isaac has been played by a series of different actors, with three actors playing him whilst he was a baby.

Harvey Brook, Elias Walker and Bobby Dunsmuir all have acted the part.

Bobby was one of the original actors who played Isaac when he was a baby.

Now, Bobby continues to play Isaac as he grows older.

Read more: Complete Emmerdale cast list 2022 – meet them all here!

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

Do you remember Isaac’s birth? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!