Elliot Windsor first appeared in Emmerdale in 2011 and made his latest appearance tonight (Wednesday, June 29).

But who are Elliot’s parents, how old is he and who plays him?

Who is Elliot Windsor in Emmerdale?

Elliot Windsor’s biological parents are Jimmy King and Kelly Windsor.

However he lives with Jimmy and his wife Nicola King, who he sees as a mother figure.

He is the older half-brother of Jimmy and Nicola’s daughter Angelica and Jimmy’s son Carl Holliday, who he fathered with a woman named Juliet after a mix up at the fertility clinic.

He was born off-screen in 2008.

Kelly is Elliot’s biological mother (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

In 2011 Kelly returned to Emmerdale with Elliot and introduced her to her ex-fiancé Jimmy.

She confessed to Jimmy that he is Elliot’s dad, revealing she had him after she left the village.

They explained to Elliot that Jimmy is his father and soon Kelly took their son back to America.

In 2012 Kelly sent Elliot to live with Jimmy, Nicola and Angelica.

They became attached to him and wanted to gain full custody, but soon Kelly took him back to America once again.

In 2016 Kelly returned once again and dropped him off with Bob so she could appear on a reality show.

Jimmy agreed to look after his son and he has stayed with Nicola and Jimmy ever since.

A few years ago, Elliot feared Jimmy and Nicola were getting a divorce and that Nicola wouldn’t want him anymore as he isn’t her biological child.

Nicola assured him that she loved him and Carl.

Kelly brought Elliot to the village in Emmerdale (Credit: Photo by ITV/Shutterstock)

How old is Elliot in Emmerdale?

Elliot’s exact date of birth is unknown, however he was born in 2008.

This would make him around 13/14 years old.

Elliot lives with Nicola, Jimmy, Angelica and Carl (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

Who plays Elliot in Emmerdale?

Elliot is currently played by Luca Hoyle, who has been playing the character since 2016.

The first actor to play Elliot was Oliver Brooke who played him in 2011.

The role was then taken over by Jackson Cummins in 2012 before Luca was cast.

