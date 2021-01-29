Soaps

Who plays Carl’s mum Juliette in Emmerdale and why is she really back?

Juliette was last seen in 2016

By Charlotte Rodrigues

Who plays Carl’s mum Juliette in Emmerdale. Juliette returned to the village in tonight’s episode (Friday, January 29).

In the episode, she came into the café to see Jimmy telling him she wants to see Carl. However Jimmy refused to let her, as she hasn’t seen him for years.

Juliette is back (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

Juliette left and he later told wife Nicola about Juliette’s arrival.

But is she gone for good, or will she come back again?

Who plays Carl’s mum Juliette in Emmerdale?

Juliette Holliday is played by actress Amelia Curtis. She first appeared Emmerdale in 2014.

Last year, Amelia played the prosecution barrister in Yasmeen’s trial in Coronation Street.

Amelia was in Coronation Street last year (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Who is Holly Barton in Emmerdale? What happened to her?

In 2013, she played Natalie in The Syndicate.

She has also had roles in Doctors, Holby City, Waterloo Road, The Bill and Casualty.

Who is Juliette?

Carl Holliday is the biological son of Juliette and Jimmy King.

Carl was conceived after a mix up at the fertility clinic. This mix up led to Juliette being given the wrong man’s sperm.

In 2014, when Juliette was pregnant with her son, she tracked down Jimmy so he could sign the papers that waved his rights to his unborn child. But she ended up going into labour.

Juliette went into labour when she was with Jimmy and Nicola (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

At first Juliette did allow Jimmy to have access to Carl. But when she reconciled with her estranged husband Greg, she stopped Jimmy seeing his son as she wanted to be a family with Greg and Carl.

In 2016, Jimmy called Juliette to check on his son, however Greg had left Juliette.

Jimmy and Nicola have been raising Carl (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

Read more: Who is Manpreet’s daughter in Emmerdale? What happened to Aiesha?

She soon left Carl in Jimmy and Nicola’s care and a few weeks later she gave Jimmy full parental responsibility as he would be living with his dad.

But why is she back to see her son after all this time?

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

