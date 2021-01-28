Who is Holly Barton in Emmerdale? What happened to her?

Holly Barton was in Emmerdale on and off from 2009 until 2016. But what happened to Holly?

In tonight’s episode of the ITV soap (Thursday, January 28) Debbie discovered that Sarah was back in contact with drug dealer Danny.

Hearing about Sarah getting involved with drugs, Moira decided to step in.

Moira tried to warn Sarah off taking drugs (Credit: ITV)

Moira took her back to Butler’s Farm house and showed her photos of Holly. She explained how Holly got involved in drugs at a young age and ended up dying from an overdose.

But who was Holly?

Who is Holly Barton in Emmerdale?

Holly is Moira’s daughter (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Is Harriet leaving Emmerdale? Will she lose her job at the church?

Holly is the daughter of Moira Dingle and John Barton. She is also the older sister of Matty and older half-sister of Adam and Isaac.

Holly was played by actress Sophie Powles.

Holly’s struggle with addiction

Holly got into drugs when she was a teenager at college and by age 19 she was an addict.

Holly’s friend Roz supplied her with the drugs but she ended up overdosing on a night out. However Aaron Dingle found her in time.

Later, Holly and Roz were looking after Ashley and Laurel’s kids when Holly insisted on taking cocaine.

Roz would give Holly drugs (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

When the couple retuned home Laurel was suspicious of her behaviour and later they found a wrap of cocaine.

Holly blamed Roz for the cocaine. But Roz was furious and told Moira and John about Holly’s drug problem.

Holly continued to struggle with addiction and eventually Moira tried to wean her off it slowly. But when John offered to take the drugs with her, Holly decided it was time she got help.

Holly struggled after John’s death (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

After John’s death, Alex Moss found Holly in a barn with drugs she purchased from a dealer, however he managed to take them off her.

But later Cain found her unconscious at the garage with drugs beside her and took her to hospital. When she woke up she told her family it was a one off and began to see a drugs councillor.

In 2012, she moved to London but in 2016 she decided to return to the village.

Holly’s return and her death

Holly returned to the village and stole Cain’s car to try and pay off her drug addiction fines worth £2000.

But Cain soon saw Holly’s drug dealer off.

Eventually Holly got clean again and wanted to pursue a career in photography. She landed a job at Take A Vow and took the photos for David and Tracy’s wedding.

Holly and Jai started an affair (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

Read more: Emmerdale: Why did Tracy and Amy fall out?

She also formed a friendship with Jai Sharma which turned into a relationship and they planned to go public as a couple.

The two even attended Holly’s friend’s wedding together, where Holly was the photographer.

But after returning from her friend’s wedding Holly went to her room.

The next day, Moira went to wake her up, but she found her daughter dead an a heroin wrapper on the floor.

Her death left Moira and her brother Adam devastated.

Corrie airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm with an hour long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.