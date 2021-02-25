When did Jimmy King join Emmerdale and how many kids does he have?

Jimmy King has been in Emmerdale since 2004. He is played by actor Nick Miles. But who is Jimmy, who are his family members and how many kids does he have?

Jimmy King in Emmerdale: Who are his family?

Jimmy King is the son of Tom and Mary King. Tom was in Emmerdale from 2004 until 2006 and Mary was never seen on-screen.

Jimmy was the oldest of Tom and Mary’s four sons. His brothers were Matthew, Carl and Max.

Jimmy is part of the King family (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

They also had a half-sister called Scarlett Nicholls, who is the daughter of Tom and Carrie Nicholls.

Both of Jimmy’s parents died and his brothers have all died.

Jimmy and his brother Carl, who died in 2012 (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

Mary died before the King family arrived in Emmerdale. Max died in 2005 and Tom died the following year in 2006.

Matthew died two years later in 2008 and Carl died in 2012. Scarlett is still alive and living in Canada.

Jimmy King in Emmerdale: Who is he married to and how many kids does he have?

In 1990 before his life in Emmerdale, Jimmy was married to Sadie Campbell.

Eventually Sadie and Jimmy ended up splitting up and he moved on to Kelly Windsor and they got engaged. However their relationship was on and off and she left the village in 2007.

Jimmy had a relationship with Kelly (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

Jimmy went on to have a relationship with Nicola De Souza. She ended up falling pregnant and gave birth to a little girl, who was named Angelica.

However after her birth, Angelica was taken by Carl’s wife Lexi. However Angelica’s birth wasn’t without drama as she was taken by Carl’s wife Lexi shortly after.

Angelica was born in 2010 (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

Lexi took her up to the hospital roof to show her to the world, but she did return her safely to Nicola and Jimmy.

In 2011 Kelly returned to the village revealing that Jimmy had a son Elliot. She left her son with Jimmy and Nicola.

Elliot and Angelica are Jimmy’s two oldest children (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

He also has a son named Carl, who is the biological son of Juliette Holliday.

Juliette and Carl

In 2014, Jimmy and Nicola got a shock when a woman named Juliette showed up in September 2014.

It was revealed she was pregnant with Jimmy’s child – No, he hadn’t been having an affair!

Juliette and her husband Greg had been having IVF treatment for years and Juliette finally fell pregnant. But due to a mix up at the sperm bank, she was given Jimmy’s sperm.

Juliette is Carl’s biological mother (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

Juliette turned up in the village to get him to sign the papers which made him lose his rights to his unborn baby.

However Juliette went into labour at Jimmy and Nicola’s and she gave birth to baby boy with the help of Nicola.

She decided to name her son Carl, unaware that was the name of one of Jimmy’s late brothers.

Carl has been raised by Jimmy and Nicola (Credit: ITV)

Juliette initially allowed Jimmy to see his son, but when her husband Greg wanted to give things another go and be a family.

A few years later, Jimmy reached out to Juliette to check on Carl but she revealed Greg had left her again and she was struggling to look after Carl by herself.

She left Carl with Jimmy and Nicola and they have raised him ever since. In recent weeks, Juliette returned to the village wanting to see her son.

