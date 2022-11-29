Home and Away: Most tragic beach deaths from Meg and Billie to Shane

Home and Away deaths are always emotional, sometimes dramatic, and often tragic.

The Aussie soap is famous for its glorious beach-side location and the beautiful shots of the fictional Summer Bay (the real-life Summer Bay is a beach called Palm Beach, in northern Sydney).

Not surprisingly, there’s always lots of drama centred on the beach in the show.

And over the years there have been some shocking, sad, and really tragic Home and Away deaths that have happened on the golden sands.

Here’s our round up.

Alan never regained consciousness after he collapsed (Credit: YouTube/Channel 5)

Home and Away deaths: Alan Fisher

As far as Home and Away deaths go, it’s a bit of a cheat this one, as Alan – Donald Fisher’s rebellious teenage son – didn’t actually die on the beach. But he did collapse on the sands of Summer Bay, so we reckon it counts.

Alan had an aneurysm in his brain, and had been warned by doctors that it could burst at any time. Alan refused to take life slowly, despite the danger of his aneurysm bursting and pursued his goal of becoming a professional surfer.

But when he took part in a competition, he collapsed on the beach as his aneurysm burst. He never recovered consciousness, and died in hospital.

Teenager Meg died as the sun came up (Credit: YouTube/Channel 5)

Home and Away deaths: Meg Bowman

When Meg Bowman came to Summer Bay with her mum, Julia, she fell for Blake Dean. Julia tried to keep them apart and eventually Meg admitted it was because she had leukaemia and she was dying.

She gave Blake and Meg her blessing, and the pair fell in love. But Meg’s illness was getting worse. Blake helped her work through her bucket list. The cute couple went to the beach to watch the sun rise, but Meg passed away as the sun came up, leaving Blake devastated.

In a cruel coincidence, Cathy Godbold, who played tragic Meg, was diagnosed with a brain tumour in 2007. Her tumour was removed, but in 2018, she discovered her cancer had returned and was incurable. She passed away a few months later aged just 43.

Shane took ill while he was on a family picnic with Angel and Dylan (Credit: YouTube/Channel 5)

Home and Away deaths: Shane Parrish

Bad boy Shane Parrish won the heart of Angel Brooks and they married and began a family with Angel’s son, Dylan. When Shane was involved in a motorbike accident, he had his spleen removed.

He recovered well and he, Angel and Dylan headed out on a seaside picnic. But Shane had a cut on his hand, and he’d developed septicaemia. He grew increasingly poorly throughout the day, and eventually collapsed in front of a frantic Angel.

Dieter Brummer, who played Shane, also passed away young. He was found dead at his home last summer, aged just 45.

Billie passed away with baby Luc and VJ in her arms in one of the more peaceful Home and Away deaths. (Credit: YouTube/Channel 5)

Home and Away deaths: Billie Ashford

Troubled Billie was Summer Bay’s bad girl. She was always getting herself into difficult situations, and was even blamed for burning down Leah Patterson‘s house.

Billie began a romance with teenager VJ Patterson but, at around the same time, she was raped by a masked man in the gym. She didn’t know at the time, but her rapist was Irene Roberts‘ son, Mick Jennings.

She struggled to cope with assault and didn’t tell anyone. So when she found out she was pregnant, she let everyone – including VJ – assume that VJ was the dad.

After the birth of her daughter, Luc, Billie was diagnosed with an aggressive, untreatable form of cancer. She wanted to spend her last moments on the beach, so VJ took her and Luc to the Bay and Billie passed away peacefully.

Home and away usually airs at 1.45pm on Channel 5.

