Home and Away star Dieter Brummer has died at the age of 45.

The Australian actor, who played Shane Parrish on the soap in the 1990s, was found at his home in Sydney on Saturday (July 24).

Police aren’t treating his death as suspicious.

Dieter has died at the age of 45 (Credit: Photo by Vedat Acikalin/Shutterstock)

Home and Away star Dieter Brummer dies at 45

His family said in a statement: “We lost our handsome, talented, funny, complicated and beloved Dieter on Saturday morning.

“He has left a massive hole in our lives and our world will never be the same.

“Our thoughts go out to all of you who knew him, loved him, or worked with him over the years. We appreciate you respecting our privacy at this terrible time.”

Dieter found at his home in Sydney (Credit: Photo by Nils Jorgensen/Shutterstock)

Meanwhile, a New South Wales Police spokesperson told News.com.au: “About 1.30pm (Saturday 24 July 2021), officers from The Hills Police Area Command responded to reports of a concern for welfare at a home on Glenhaven Road, Glenhaven.

“The body of a man was located inside the home.

“His death is not believed to be suspicious. A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.”

Dieter played Shane in Home and Away (Credit: YouTube)

Tributes paid

Tributes have poured in for Dieter, including from Australian TV channel Seven, which airs the soap.

A statement said: “Home and Away and Channel 7 are deeply saddened to hear of Dieter Brummer’s passing.

“Dieter was a much-loved Home and Away cast member and celebrated by Australian and international audiences for his award-winning portrayal of Shane Parrish.

“We send our sincere condolences to Dieter’s family and friends during this very difficult time.”

Meanwhile, one fan wrote on Twitter: “Such sad news. Home and Away was a daily ritual when I was young and I was all in for Shane and Angel’s love story.”

Another added: “Another #HomeandAway star’s life ends way too soon. How terribly, terribly sad. RIP.”

Who did Dieter Brummer play in Home and Away?

Dieter played Shane Parrish in Home and Away from 1992 until 1996.

Shane was the youngest son of Philip and Ros Parrish. He also had an older brother Nick.

Shane became portrayed as a “bad boy” and Dieter previously said he was fun to play.

He was known for his love story with Angel Brooks.

Meanwhile, Shane’s exit storyline involved him being in a motor bike accident.

He was put into a coma and had to have his spleen removed, which resulted in his immune system weakening.

Shane died from septicemia after cutting himself on a nail.

