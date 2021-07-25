Coronation Street SPOILERS: Craig Tinker becomes a corrupt cop in racism scandal?

Coronation Street’s resident policeman Craig Tinker looks like he will help cover up a racism scandal next week.

Viewers have always seen PC Tinker as one of the most decent and moral people in Weatherfield.

Craig Tinker makes a horrifying decision next week in Coronation Street (Credit: ITV)

But next week that will all change when he chooses not to stand up for James Bailey when he is left injured following a racist incident with another officer.

Footballer James will soon be offered a huge £30,000 to tell his story about being a gay footballer.

On a high from the windfall, he will take his brother Michael with him to test drive a sports car.

However, not long after they set off the pair pulled over by a police officer.

When James questions why he was pulled over, the officer arrests him for obstruction.

And when he’s handcuffed, James is left on the floor in agony after injuring his leg.

Coronation Street’s Craig Tinker forced to lie for a racist colleague

However as James is on the floor in pain, Craig arrives onto the scene.

James is rushed to hospital – and is convinced his football career is over.

Later once James has been released, Michael tells him that the officer was clearly racist as they did nothing wrong.

PC Brody coerces Craig Tinker into lying to cover up his racism (Credit: ITV

He returns home on crutches and Michael tries to persuade him to make a complaint, but he refuses.

Soon Michael and James are shocked to discover that someone filmed his arrest and posted the video online.

With the incident now out there, James agrees to make a formal complaint – and uses Craig as a witness.

However the racist officer, PC Brody, has already got to work on Craig.

Insisting he isn’t racist, PC Brody leans on Craig to not mention the fact that James’ driving was fine.

Craig has a troubling decision to make but will he make the right one, or will he help out his racist colleague?

