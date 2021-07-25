Coronation Street legend Rula Lenska returning as Claudia Colby

Rula Lenska is returning to Coronation Street.

The actress, 73, has played glamorous hairdresser Claudia Colby on and off since 2009.

Rula Lenska plays Claudia Colby in Coronation Street (Credit: ITV)

And now after an 18 month-break, she is making her comeback to the cobbles, according to The Sun.

She is set to film a string of episodes beginning next month.

It means Claudia will be back on the cobbles on screen in the autumn.

Read more: Coronation Street SPOILERS: Kelly opens up about childhood abuse as Laura is arrested

A source close to Rula told the publication: “She adores the show and cast. She can’t wait to get her teeth stuck into the storyline.”

The former Celebrity Big Brother star was last seen as Claudia in April 2020.

Viewers will remember she had moved into luxury retirement community Stillwaters with Ken Barlow.

And while he struggled to adjust with life away from the cobbles, Claudia did not.

She was in her element in her luxury surroundings.

Though it soon became apparent that Ken would never be happy in his executive apartment.

They came to the agreement that Claudia would stay at Stillwaters and Ken would move back to Coronation Street.

They also decided it was best to end their relationship.

Her exit was lowkey with Ken simply leaving Claudia behind.

Rula criticised the soap’s lack of humour last year (Credit: SplashNews)

Rula Lenska criticises Coronation Street

At the time, a source told The Sun Online that Rula could return.

They said: “The door is definitely open for Rula to return and Claudia still has connections to the street.

“But for now, Claudia’s life is on the veranda of Stillwaters and Ken belongs in his backstreet boozer.”

Read more: Coronation Street: Tyrone leaves viewers disgusted after attacking Fiz’s date

In her time away from the show, Rula was critical of the soap.

In particular she insisted the soap needs more humour to it – instead of serious storylines.

She said last year: “Recently, the storylines have been incredibly dramatic and sad, so I think we need a little bit of humour now.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!