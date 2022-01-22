mackenzie charity dawn comp emmerdale
Emmerdale SPOILERS: Charity finds herself in a VERY unexpected love triangle

Mackenzie might have lost Charity forever

By Entertainment Daily
| Updated:

Emmerdale spoilers for next week reveal Mackenzie Boyd drunkenly kisses Dawn Taylor – in front of girlfriend Charity Dingle.

The Scottish criminal has been left feeling vulnerable with the return of Charity’s ex Vanessa Woodfield.

Charity obviously still has feelings for ex Vanessa in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

And when she disappears to spend time with Vanessa, Mackenzie fears the worst and makes a terrible mistake.

“There’s an element of trepidation with Vanessa returning,” actor Lawrence Robb reveals.

“He’s anxious to meet her, given a tiny bit of him was responsible for the break-up of her and Charity. I think he’ll feel nervous that she’s returned.

“He’s self-assured, so I think the nervousness stems from the fact that Charity might be having a wobble.

“He’s confident in himself, especially at the beginning of their relationship. It’s always been Charity that’s been treading on eggshells, so I think his nervousness probably stems from Charity’s wobbling!”

And when Charity disappears to go and see Vanessa, Mack’s left hurt.

Emmerdale: Charity and Vanessa to reunite?

And feeling vulnerable Mack doesn’t see what’s really happening.

Lawrence said: “He absolutely cares for her! As far as past loves go, I think because he’s had a rough childhood, it probably has been difficult for him finding love before.

“As far as Charity being his first love, I don’t think so. But we don’t know.

“I think he sees a lot of himself in her. To not make Mack sound too narcissistic, he likes that. I think it’s the unknowing.

Emmerdale spoilers reveal Mackenzie makes a shocking mistake by kissing Dawn in front of Charity (Credit: ITV)

“The volatile element of not knowing what either one of them is thinking or going to do next is probably quite exciting for both of them.”

Until, that is, the not knowing sees Mack convince himself that Charity is reuniting with Vanessa.

“He sees Vanessa come out first and then Charity, and he knows they’ve been together for several hours,” Lawrence added.

“Unbeknown to him, he doesn’t realise Vanessa has been talking to Charity about going to him to apologise and explain.

“So, Mackenzie drunkenly kisses Dawn in front of Charity for the sole purpose of getting a reaction from Charity, which it definitely does.”

Will the mistake cost him Charity for good?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

