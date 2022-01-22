6 Emmerdale characters who’d be great as the next Woolpack owner

Which Emmerdale characters are in with a shot of becoming the next owner(s) of The Woolpack?

After the explosion destroyed it completely, the village haunt has been closed to be turned into cheap flats.

However with that plan now over, the pub is going up for sale and a new owner will soon have the keys.

But who will it be? Here are six Emmerdale characters that could be interesting popping up the Woolie bar…

Kim Tate is one of few Emmerdale characters who could afford the pub (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale characters worthy of being the next owner of The Woolpack

Kim Tate

She runs a multi-million pound empire with interests across the globe – but what she doesn’t have is a village pub in her portfolio.

And let’s face it, she’s one of the only people in the village with enough cash to buy the pub and revamp it.

But does Kim want to? Or is there someone else who could use the Tate millions for the good of the village?

Will Gabby Thomas buy the pub for her mum? (Credit: ITV)

Gabby Thomas

An unlikely millionaire – but a millionaire nonetheless – Gabby has the cash to buy the pub.

Though as a new mum, and also incredibly lazy, it’s unlikely she would buy it for herself.

Her mum Bernice, however, has The Woolpack in her blood.

Is Charity Dingle in with a chance of buying the pub back? (Credit: ITV)

Charity Dingle

Running the pub gave Charity the stability to get her life back on track after years of scams and trauma.

Since being forced out by Chas and Marlon, she’s built up the haulage business and still found time to pull off the occasional scam.

But could she want back into the pub game?

Stranger things have happened…

Perhaps Diane Sugden could make a comeback to reclaim her pub? (Credit: ITV)

Diane Sugden

Don’t call it a comeback – but it would absolutely be the right decision.

Running a B&B was never right for Diane Sugden, and nor is a new life in Portugal – especially with David and Victoria not leaving her alone to enjoy it.

Diane should cancel her retirement, swoop in, buy The Woolpack and give the village back its heart.

Chas Dingle

As unlikely as it sounds – Chas Dingle should never be counted out.

Manipulated into losing her beloved pub by smooth-talking Al, Chas is going to be left heavily in debt once it’s sold.

However, one of the toughest Emmerdale characters, she’s faced harder battles – she and Paddy could find a way to buy the pub back, surprising everyone in the process.

Could Marlon and Rhona take over The Woolpack? (Credit: ITV)

Marlon and Rhona

Emmerdale stalwart chef Marlon never really got a chance with the pub.

He bought in at the worst possible time, and Chas wouldn’t ever let him have even a bit of control.

But with Rhona still having that huge amount of money that Graham left her, and seemingly no interest in Moira’s farm, could they decide to make a go of it together?

Would the vet really give up her animal skills to pull pints for a living?

Which Emmerdale characters would you like to see run The Woolpack? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!