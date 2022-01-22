5 Emmerdale characters who should return for 50th anniversary

Emmerdale will celebrate its 50th birthday this year – and bosses are in talks for some big characters to return.

Executive producer Jane Hudson wouldn’t say exactly who she wants to bring back – but that’s OK because we’ve got a list.

Here are five characters who absolutely need to return in October for the big celebration.

Emmerdale legend Kathy Glover is definitely on the list of wanted returns (Credit: ITV)

Kathy Glover

One of Emmerdale’s most iconic characters – Kathy has been through it all.

Unlucky in love to the ‘nth degree, she married a serial killer and narrowly avoided being his third dead wife before fleeing to Australia in 2001.

She made a brief return in 2005 for Seth Armstrong’s funeral and it was later revealed she had married and had a daughter.

Isn’t it time for Kathy to make a more permanent return to the village with her family?

Emmerdale fans are all desperate for Andy Sugden to make a return to Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Andy Sugden

It is the comeback that everyone wants to happen.

Five years since he went on the run to avoid prison, Andy Sugden remains at large in the wider world.

Not even his seriously ill daughter could bring him back to the village – but the 50th could.

Kelvin Fletcher could make a one-off return to visit Sarah in October.

It needs to happen!

Sadie King is high up on our comeback list (Credit: ITV)

Sadie King

An iconic legend from the village who needs to make a comeback.

With at least an ex-husband and her ex-lover all in the village, Sadie is primed for a return.

She was last seen being dumped by Cain, who took the £2.5m they stole from the Kings, and left with nothing.

However there’s no way Sadie hasn’t rebuilt herself enough since then.

Joe Tate has a lot of unfinished business in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Joe Tate

There isn’t a character in Emmerdale history more wanted for a comeback than Joe at this point.

He disappeared the day of Kim’s return to the village – and we were robbed of a clash between the pair.

But it could all be made right if Joe does return for revenge against his step-grandmother.

And perhaps he could even team up with another of her enemies?

Steve Marchant

There is one character in the soap’s long history who truly deserves a comeback – Steve Marchant.

Last seen being dragged to prison after Kim framed him for all her crimes, he was left with a seething hatred of her.

And in the years since he’s apparently never sought revenge.

So what better time for him to return than Emmerdale’s 50th – to give Kim the enemy that she deserves. And to give viewers what they want – Steve actor Paul Opacic’s recent turn in Coronation Street delighted soap fans!

