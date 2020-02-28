Former Emmerdale actor Luke Roskell looks unrecognisable five years after leaving soap

Former Emmerdale actor Luke Roskell, who played Sean Spencer, looks unrecognisable five years after leaving the show.

Luke often shares picture to his social media and has certainly grown up a lot since he departed the Dales!

Sean, who is now 23, still keeps in contact with his Emmerdale family.

He recently shared a picture with Daisy Campbell, who plays Sean's sister Amelia.

The pair were attending the wedding of Liam Fox, who plays their dad, Dan Spencer.

He tied the knot with his partner Joanna Hudson earlier this month.

He captioned the post: "Little sis @daisycampbell."

Daisy replied saying: "I love you big bro."

Since leaving the soap, Luke has gone on to play Dan in BBC drama The A Word and Pepper Sharrow in Sky One's Jamestown.

Luke played Sean in Emmerdale from 2011 until 2014.

Sean moved to the village with Amelia and their mum, Ali, and soon Ali's girlfriend Ruby moved in, much to Sean's annoyance.

One of Sean's big storylines included a love triangle with Belle Dingle and Gemma Andrews.

Sean began a relationship with Belle, but he had slept with her best friend Gemma, resulting in Gemma getting pregnant.

Sean went out with Belle but got her best friend Gemma pregnant (Credit: YouTube/Emmerdale)

The pregnancy caused a huge fallout between the friends and they ended up physically fighting when Belle told their class about Gemma's abortion.

The pair soon reconciled but they argued over Sean once again in 2014.

Gemma and Belle constantly fell out over Sean (Credit: YouTube/Emmerdale)

During the fight, Gemma slapped Belle causing her to retaliate and push her.

Gemma ended up falling back and hit her head on a rock, and although she got up and Belle tried to help her, the fall eventually resulted in Gemma's death.

Gemma ended up pregnant with Sean's baby (Credit: YouTube/Emmerdale)

Belle confessed to what she had done and went to prison for manslaughter.

In 2014, Sean decided to leave the village for a fresh start as he went to join the army.

Do you remember Sean in Emmerdale?

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

