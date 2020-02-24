Emmerdale star Liam Fox marries partner Joanna Hudson

Actor Liam Fox, who plays Dan Spencer in Emmerdale, has married his partner Joanna Hudson in a romantic winter wedding ceremony.

They met when they went to Salford university together, but it's 27 years later that they have reconnected and walked down the aisle.

The celebrations went on until 3am and Liam's co-stars including Lisa Riley (Mandy Dingle), Fiona Wade (Priya Kotecha), Chris Bisson (Jai Sharma) and Chris Chittell (Eric Pollard) all joined in the fun.

View this post on Instagram She said yes ☺️❤️ A post shared by Paul Fox (@liamfoxactorofficial) on Apr 9, 2019 at 6:00am PDT

The Masked Singer's Denise van Outen and her nine-year-old daughter Betsy were also among the guests.

It was everything I'd hoped for and more.

They got married at Peckforton Castle and Liam has admitted they got "carried away" in an interview with OK! Magazine.

Liam told the publication: "It was everything I'd hoped for and more, so I'm chuffed. Me and JoJo were the last ones on the dance floor at 2.50am."

The couple announced their engagement last April with the soap star sharing the cheerful news on social media, declaring: "She only went and said yes..."

View this post on Instagram Missing my gal 😓😓❤️ A post shared by Paul Fox (@liamfoxactorofficial) on Aug 10, 2019 at 1:52pm PDT

Liam was previously married to former Hollyoaks star Nicole Barber-Lane, who played Myra McQueen until March 2019.

The pair separated in 2015 after 16 years of marriage.

Actress Joanne, 44 and Liam 49, rekindled their romance in 2017, two years after Jo nearly died.

Read the full interview in OK! magazineout now (Credit: OK!)

Speaking to OK! Magazine, Jo said: "I nearly died from a tumour; when it was discovered, I was weeks away from death."

She continued: "I was eventually referred to a consultant and was diagnosed with myasthenia gravis [a rare autoimmune disease that causes muscle weakness].

"The consultant gave me a scan, which discovered I had a tumour caused by the illness growing on my thymus gland [near the heart], which would've killed me if it wasn't discovered. I had it removed and three months later I was fully recovered!"

You can read the full interview in OK! Magazine, out now.

